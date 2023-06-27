Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-371 27 June 2023: Check out the winning tickets, prizes HERE

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS 371 27 June 2023: The lottery draw is conducted by the Kerala State Lotteries Department officials at Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will be awarded Rs 75 lakh, while the second prize amounts to Rs 10 lakh, and there is also a consolation prize of Rs 8000. 

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-371 27 June 2023: Check out the winning tickets, prizes HERE anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 27, 2023, 12:24 PM IST

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS 371 27 June 2023: The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the results of the Sthree Sakthi SS 371 lottery on its official website, https://statelottery.kerala.gov.in/, at 3 PM on Tuesday, 27 June 2023. The first prize winner will be awarded Rs 75 lakh, while the second prize amounts to Rs 10 lakh, and there is also a consolation prize of Rs 8000. It is crucial for winners to claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the Kerala lottery results, providing an additional reference for verification.

    The prize breakup of the Sthree Sakthi SS 370 lottery is as follows: 

    1st Prize- Rs 75 lakh

    SG 883030
     

    2nd Prize- Rs 10 lakh

    SJ 650915

     

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

    SA 883030
    SB 883030
    SC 883030
    SD 883030
    SE 883030
    SF 883030
    SH 883030
    SJ 883030
    SK 883030
    SL 883030
    SM 883030

     

    3rd Prize: Rs 5,000

    0268  1760  3511  4156  4417  4798  4880  5099  5632  6454  6722  7437  7869  7891  8055  8231  8672  9099

     

    4th Prize: Rs 2,000

    0208  1362  2202  2267  2369  4126  5773  7011  8210  8320

     

    5th Prize: Rs 1,000

    0454  1640  1893  3199  3402  4399  4844  5525  5598  5825  5963  6110  6288  6358  6370  6564  7419  7939  8029  9824

     

    6th Prize: Rs 500

    6830  6632  6018  6883  7080  1914  7008  4582  3082  7896  2885  6661  2182  8167  9310  0079  1254  9601  6989  7376  5281  2043  8093  1482  9752  2115  0631  0714  2073  8266  8638  9105  8000  5108  7057...

     

    7th Prize: Rs 200

    Result Awaited

     

    8th Prize: Rs 100

    Result Awaited
     

    Last Updated Jun 27, 2023, 3:23 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    CAG to do special audit of alleged irregularities Arvind Kejriwal's bungalow reconstruction

    BREAKING: CAG to do special audit of Arvind Kejriwal’s bungalow 'reconstruction'

    Manipur govt to invoke 'no work-no pay' rule soon for its employees who don't attend office; check details AJR

    Manipur govt to invoke 'no work-no pay' rule soon for its employees who don't attend office; check details

    PM Modi strongly pitches for Uniform Civil Code; says Muslims being instigated and misled

    PM Modi strongly pitches for Uniform Civil Code; says Muslims being instigated and misled (WATCH)

    Shocking! Kerala reports nearly 1 point four lakh stray dog attack cases in 2023, over 25000 in June alone anr

    Shocking! Kerala reports nearly 1.4 lakh stray dog attack cases in 2023, over 25,000 in June alone

    BJP to go into a huddle in Delhi to pick Karnataka party chief, LoP

    BJP to go into a huddle in Delhi to pick Karnataka party chief, LoP

    Recent Stories

    Lust Stories 2-star Tamannaah Bhatia surprised by heartwarming gesture from fan on returning to Mumbai ATG

    Lust Stories 2-star Tamannaah Bhatia surprised by heartwarming gesture from fan on returning to Mumbai

    CAG to do special audit of alleged irregularities Arvind Kejriwal's bungalow reconstruction

    BREAKING: CAG to do special audit of Arvind Kejriwal’s bungalow 'reconstruction'

    Ritabhari Chakraborty on her 31st birthday: 7 Unknown facts about Bengali Actress

    Ritabhari Chakraborty on her 31st birthday: 7 Unknown facts about Bengali Actress

    football Gary Neville trolled after former Manchester United star joins Dragons' Den for 2024 series snt

    Gary Neville trolled after former Manchester United star joins Dragons' Den for 2024 series

    Manipur govt to invoke 'no work-no pay' rule soon for its employees who don't attend office; check details AJR

    Manipur govt to invoke 'no work-no pay' rule soon for its employees who don't attend office; check details

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon