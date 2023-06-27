Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-371 27 June 2023: Check out the winning tickets, prizes HERE

Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS 371 27 June 2023: The lottery draw is conducted by the Kerala State Lotteries Department officials at Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will be awarded Rs 75 lakh, while the second prize amounts to Rs 10 lakh, and there is also a consolation prize of Rs 8000.

Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS 371 27 June 2023: The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the results of the Sthree Sakthi SS 371 lottery on its official website, https://statelottery.kerala.gov.in/, at 3 PM on Tuesday, 27 June 2023. The first prize winner will be awarded Rs 75 lakh, while the second prize amounts to Rs 10 lakh, and there is also a consolation prize of Rs 8000. It is crucial for winners to claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the Kerala lottery results, providing an additional reference for verification.

The prize breakup of the Sthree Sakthi SS 370 lottery is as follows:

1st Prize- Rs 75 lakh

SG 883030



2nd Prize- Rs 10 lakh

SJ 650915

Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

SA 883030

SB 883030

SC 883030

SD 883030

SE 883030

SF 883030

SH 883030

SJ 883030

SK 883030

SL 883030

SM 883030

3rd Prize: Rs 5,000

0268 1760 3511 4156 4417 4798 4880 5099 5632 6454 6722 7437 7869 7891 8055 8231 8672 9099

4th Prize: Rs 2,000

0208 1362 2202 2267 2369 4126 5773 7011 8210 8320

5th Prize: Rs 1,000

0454 1640 1893 3199 3402 4399 4844 5525 5598 5825 5963 6110 6288 6358 6370 6564 7419 7939 8029 9824

6th Prize: Rs 500

6830 6632 6018 6883 7080 1914 7008 4582 3082 7896 2885 6661 2182 8167 9310 0079 1254 9601 6989 7376 5281 2043 8093 1482 9752 2115 0631 0714 2073 8266 8638 9105 8000 5108 7057...

7th Prize: Rs 200

Result Awaited

8th Prize: Rs 100

Result Awaited

