Kerala Lottery Result: Sthree Sakthi SS 354 draw today, check prize money

The Kerala state lottery department will on Tuesday announce the Sthree Sakthi SS 354 lottery result. The draw will be announced at 3 pm at the Gorky Bhavan, located near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize of the Sthree Sakthi SS 354 lottery is worth Rs 75 lakh, and the second is worth Rs 10 lakh.

At the 353rd draw last Tuesday, SF 741556, bought in Kannur district's Payyanur, won the first prize. The second prize was won by ticket SD 538407 bought in Alappuzha district's Kayamkulam town.

Let us take a look at the prize structure for Sthree Sakthi SS 354 lottery:

First Prize: Rs 75,00,000

Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000

Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

Third Prize: Rs 5,000

Fouth Prize: Rs 2,000

Fifth Prize: Rs 1,000

Sixth Prize: Rs 500

Seventh Prize: Rs 200

Eighth Prize: Rs 100

The state lottery department has advised prize winners to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and then surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. If the prize money is less than Rs 5000, one can claim the amount from any lottery outlet. If the winnings are over Rs 5000, the ticket and identity document must be handed over to the government lottery office or bank.