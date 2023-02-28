Kerala Lottery Result: Sthree Sakthi SS 354 draw today, check prize money
The first prize of the Sthree Sakthi SS 354 lottery is worth Rs 75 lakh, and the second is worth Rs 10 lakh.
The Kerala state lottery department will on Tuesday announce the Sthree Sakthi SS 354 lottery result. The draw will be announced at 3 pm at the Gorky Bhavan, located near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize of the Sthree Sakthi SS 354 lottery is worth Rs 75 lakh, and the second is worth Rs 10 lakh.
At the 353rd draw last Tuesday, SF 741556, bought in Kannur district's Payyanur, won the first prize. The second prize was won by ticket SD 538407 bought in Alappuzha district's Kayamkulam town.
Let us take a look at the prize structure for Sthree Sakthi SS 354 lottery:
First Prize: Rs 75,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000
Third Prize: Rs 5,000
Fouth Prize: Rs 2,000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1,000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 200
Eighth Prize: Rs 100
The state lottery department has advised prize winners to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and then surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. If the prize money is less than Rs 5000, one can claim the amount from any lottery outlet. If the winnings are over Rs 5000, the ticket and identity document must be handed over to the government lottery office or bank.
