Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya KR 569 draw out; winning number, prizes

The state lottery department has reiterated that prize winners must check the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette to verify the winning numbers and then surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

The draw of the Karunya KR 569 has been declared by the Kerala state lottery department at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. The lottery result announcement happened at 3 pm. The result of this week's Karunya KR 569 lottery will later be published on the official website -- keralalotteries.com -- and on the Kerala Gazette.

Also Read: Weekly Horoscope Predictions: Know how your week will be from September 26 to October 2

Last week's Karunya KR 569 winning ticket number was KJ 903505, which was bought in the Palakkad district. The second prize was won by a ticket from Pathanamthitta (KM 394553).

Let us take a look at the winners of this week's Karunya KR 569 lottery:

First Prize: Rs 80 lakh

KS 194686 (Kollam)

Second Prize: Rs 5 lakh

KT 266008 (Idukki)

Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh

KN 279798

KO 362135

KP 711505

KR 441814

KS 632642

KT 369752

KU 373683

KV 125073

KW 692431

KX 755257

KY 311823

KZ 844794

Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

KN 194686

KO 194686

KP 194686

KR 194686

KT 194686

KU 194686

KV 194686

KW 194686

KX 194686

KY 194686

KZ 194686

Fourth Prize: Rs 5000

Tickets ending with: 0040 0560 2060 2172 2592 2678 3672 3791 3798 4088 4276 4593 5920 6017 6153 7837 9342 9639

Fifth Prize: Rs 2000

Tickets ending with: 1071 1216 1302 6785 7143 7271 8592 8629 9415 9661

Sixth Prize: Rs 1000

Tickets ending with: 0143 0373 1941 2043 2218 3691 5983 6154 6328 6553 8032 8514 9033 9093

Seventh Prize: Rs 500

Tickets ending with: 0528 0668 0685 0816 0869 0901 1020 1082 1086 1147 1241 1446 1459 1493 1540 1568 1588 2213 2344 2649 2746 2825 2890 3080 3227 3262 3320 3367 3426 3549 3649 3764 3794 3812 3835 3952 4106 4203 4438 4613 4785 5045 5069 5209 5230 5448 5646 6002 6033 6184 6201 6427 6745 6846 6926 7595 7713 8200 8293 8314 8337 8531 8674 8685 8690 8746 8768 8919 8949 8984 9051 9222 9305 9325 9343 9513 9577 9712 9966 9967

Eight Prize: Rs 100

Tickets ending with: 0028 0114 0201 0209 0385 0398 0403 0455 0502 0539 0632 0662 0694 0710 0714 0759 0933 0985 1006 1143 1273 1337 1352 1463 1695 1696 1783 1787 1855 1885 1888 1955 2065 2258 2350 2491 2516 2574 2913 3090 3118 3182 3193 3311 3338 3354 3366 3415 3628 3631 3845 3876 3920 4215 4245 4246 4397 4467 4569 4578 4645 4676 4795 4835 4905 4957 4999 5066 5176 5362 5479 5506 5792 5853 5875 6122 6424 6453 6563 6573 6584 6726 6878 6995 7018 7036 7037 7111 7254 7299 7349 7370 7487 7505 7514 7551 7780 7801 7963 7971 7992 8140 8481 8509 8575 8643 8809 8814 8916 9074 9140 9148 9175 9211 9330 9369 9402 9585 9690 9752 9801 9845 9955 9971

The state lottery department has reiterated that prize winners must check the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette to verify the winning numbers and then surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

How to check the Karunya KR 569 lottery result?

Step 1

Besides the Kerala government Gazette, the results of the Akshaya AK 568 lottery can be found on the website: keralalotteries.com

Step 2

Go to the 'Lottery Result' option around 4 PM

Step 3

Click on Karunya KR 569 lottery drawn for October 1 (after the result is announced). Click the 'View' link right next to the lottery name.

Step 4

Verify your ticket with the numbers listed in the PDF file.

Also Read: Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions for September 26 to October 2