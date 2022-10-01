Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya KR 569 draw out; winning number, prizes

    The state lottery department has reiterated that prize winners must check the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette to verify the winning numbers and then surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

    Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya KR 569 draw out; winning number, prizes
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 1, 2022, 3:01 PM IST

    The draw of the Karunya KR 569 has been declared by the Kerala state lottery department at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. The lottery result announcement happened at 3 pm. The result of this week's Karunya KR 569 lottery will later be published on the official website -- keralalotteries.com -- and on the Kerala Gazette. 

    Also Read: Weekly Horoscope Predictions: Know how your week will be from September 26 to October 2

    Last week's Karunya KR 569 winning ticket number was KJ 903505, which was bought in the Palakkad district. The second prize was won by a ticket from Pathanamthitta (KM 394553).

    Let us take a look at the winners of this week's Karunya KR 569 lottery:

    First Prize: Rs 80 lakh

    KS 194686 (Kollam)

    Second Prize: Rs 5 lakh

    KT 266008 (Idukki)

    Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh

    KN 279798

    KO 362135

    KP 711505

    KR 441814

    KS 632642

    KT 369752

    KU 373683

    KV 125073

    KW 692431

    KX 755257

    KY 311823

    KZ 844794

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

    KN 194686 

    KO 194686

    KP 194686 

    KR 194686

    KT 194686 

    KU 194686

    KV 194686 

    KW 194686

    KX 194686 

    KY 194686 

    KZ 194686

    Fourth Prize: Rs 5000

    Tickets ending with: 0040  0560  2060  2172  2592  2678  3672  3791  3798  4088  4276  4593  5920  6017  6153  7837  9342  9639

    Fifth Prize: Rs 2000

    Tickets ending with: 1071  1216  1302  6785  7143  7271  8592  8629  9415  9661

    Sixth Prize: Rs 1000

    Tickets ending with: 0143  0373  1941  2043  2218  3691  5983  6154  6328  6553  8032  8514  9033  9093

    Seventh Prize: Rs 500

    Tickets ending with: 0528  0668  0685  0816  0869  0901  1020  1082  1086  1147  1241  1446  1459  1493  1540  1568  1588  2213  2344  2649  2746  2825  2890  3080  3227  3262  3320  3367  3426  3549  3649  3764  3794  3812  3835  3952  4106  4203  4438  4613  4785  5045  5069  5209  5230  5448  5646  6002  6033  6184  6201  6427  6745  6846  6926  7595  7713  8200  8293  8314  8337  8531  8674  8685  8690  8746  8768  8919  8949  8984  9051  9222  9305  9325  9343  9513  9577  9712  9966  9967

    Eight Prize: Rs 100

    Tickets ending with: 0028  0114  0201  0209  0385  0398  0403  0455  0502  0539  0632  0662  0694  0710  0714  0759  0933  0985  1006  1143  1273  1337  1352  1463  1695  1696  1783  1787  1855  1885  1888  1955  2065  2258  2350  2491  2516  2574  2913  3090  3118  3182  3193  3311  3338  3354  3366  3415  3628  3631  3845  3876  3920  4215  4245  4246  4397  4467  4569  4578  4645  4676  4795  4835  4905  4957  4999  5066  5176  5362  5479  5506  5792  5853  5875  6122  6424  6453  6563  6573  6584  6726  6878  6995  7018  7036  7037  7111  7254  7299  7349  7370  7487  7505  7514  7551  7780  7801  7963  7971  7992  8140  8481  8509  8575  8643  8809  8814  8916  9074  9140  9148  9175  9211  9330  9369  9402  9585  9690  9752  9801  9845  9955  9971

    The state lottery department has reiterated that prize winners must check the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette to verify the winning numbers and then surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

    How to check the Karunya KR 569 lottery result?

    Step 1

    Besides the Kerala government Gazette, the results of the Akshaya AK 568 lottery can be found on the website: keralalotteries.com  

    Step 2
    Go to the 'Lottery Result' option around 4 PM

    Step 3
    Click on Karunya KR 569  lottery drawn for October 1 (after the result is announced). Click the 'View' link right next to the lottery name. 

    Step 4
    Verify your ticket with the numbers listed in the PDF file.

    Also Read: Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions for September 26 to October 2

    Last Updated Oct 1, 2022, 4:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Newly built Amrita Hospital receives over 900 patients in OPD per day: Report AJR

    Newly built Amrita Hospital receives over 900 patients in OPD per day: Report

    Mercedes CEO Martin Schwenk takes an auto after getting stuck in Pune traffic netizens react gcw

    Mercedes CEO Martin Schwenk takes an auto after getting stuck in Pune traffic; netizens react

    PFI ban: 5 Kerala RSS leaders get Y category security cover; here's why AJR

    PFI ban: 5 Kerala RSS leaders get Y category security cover; here's why

    Mallikarjun Kharge abides by 'one person, one post' formula, resigns as Rajya Sabha LoP AJR

    Mallikarjun Kharge abides by 'one person, one post' formula, resigns as Rajya Sabha LoP

    5G launch in India: PM Narendra Modi test driving a car in Europe from Delhi using 5G AJR

    5G launch in India: PM Narendra Modi test driving a car in Europe from Delhi using 5G

    Recent Stories

    Newly built Amrita Hospital receives over 900 patients in OPD per day: Report AJR

    Newly built Amrita Hospital receives over 900 patients in OPD per day: Report

    Hot and sexy video Urfi Javed is at it again Wears a skit made of watches drb

    Hot and sexy video: Urfi Javed’s at it again! Wears a skit made of watches

    tennis Rafael Nadal overtakes Novak Djokovic in a ranking milestone-ayh

    Rafael Nadal overtakes Novak Djokovic in a ranking milestone

    Mercedes CEO Martin Schwenk takes an auto after getting stuck in Pune traffic netizens react gcw

    Mercedes CEO Martin Schwenk takes an auto after getting stuck in Pune traffic; netizens react

    Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal pictures from the cocktail night are everything sugar and spice drb

    Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s pictures from the cocktail night are everything sugar and spice!

    Recent Videos

    5G is in India PM Modi gets demo of Jio new technology from Akash Ambani gcw

    5G is in India: PM Modi gets demo of Jio's new technology from Akash Ambani

    Video Icon
    Womens Asia Cup 2022: It was Deepti Sharma awareness that she took the bails off - India Harmanpreet Kaur on Charlie Dean run out during England ODIs-ayh

    'It was Deepti's awareness that she took the bails off' - Harmanpreet on Charlie's run out

    Video Icon
    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022 Highlights: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets-ayh

    LLC 2022: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets

    Video Icon
    Viral video: Thief hangs from train window in Bihar as passengers catch him while stealing - gps

    Viral video: Thief hangs from train window in Bihar as passengers catch him while stealing

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/1st T20I: Felt good getting those wickets early - Arshdeep Singh-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'Felt good getting those wickets early' - Arshdeep Singh

    Video Icon