Kerala lottery 2022: Fifty Fifty FF-26 lottery results at 3 pm

Kerala lottery result for November 30, 2022: Here’s the winning ticket number for Fifty Fifty FF-26, prizes, how to claim your lottery prize money and other details you need to know.

The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Fifty Fifty FF-26 today on Wednesday, November 30 at 3 pm. The Fifty Fifty FF-26 lottery draw will be held at the Gorky Bhavan, close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The Fifty Fifty FF-26 lottery results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette so that ticket holders can verify the winning numbers before submitting their claim.

By visiting www.keralalotteries.com, the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department, participants in Fifty Fifty FF-26 can also view the results. These results are further published in the Kerala Government Gazette in addition to the website.

The first prize winner will get Rs 1 crore, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 5,000.

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

4th Prize: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

Each Taluk lottery office in the state sells tickets for the lottery, which may be purchased by interested parties for Rs 40. In Thamarassery, Kattappana, and Punalur (all in the Kollum district of Kerala), there are three lottery offices (Kozhikode district).

Winners of Fifty Fifty FF-26 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. They must go to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram with their tickets and identity documentation if they discover their ticket number in the published gazette in order to collect the reward within 30 days.