Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty (FF-53) June 14 2023: Check the winning ticket, prizes HERE

    The first prize in the Fifty Fifty FF-39 lottery ticket is worth Rs 1 crore while the second prize will deliver winnings of Rs 10 lakh.

    Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty (FF-53) June 14 2023: Check the prize money winners Here anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 14, 2023, 2:26 PM IST

    The Kerala state lottery department on Wednesday (June 14) announced the results of the Fifty Fifty FF-53 lottery. The draw will take place at 3 pm at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Kerala capital Thiruvananthapuram. 

    The first prize in the Fifty Fifty FF-53 lottery ticket is worth Rs 1 crore, while the second prize will deliver winnings of Rs 10 lakh. 

    The prize breakup is as follows:

    First Prize: Rs 1 crore

    FL 672019 (THRISSUR)

    Agent Name: A SURESH BABU
    Agency No.: R 6544

    Second Prize: Rs 10 lakh

    FC 156733

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000 

    FA 672019  FB 672019

    FC 672019  FD 672019

    FE 672019  FF 672019

    FG 672019  FH 672019

    FJ 672019  FK 672019  FM 672019

    Third Prize: Rs 5,000

    0125  0479  1268  1676  2197  2977  3203  3429  4219  4896  5843  5893  6096  7033  7349  7749  7886  7960  8445  8840  9043  9553  9994

    Fourth Prize: Rs 2,000 

    0105  0627  1819  2558  3556  3862  4429  4800  6812  9855  9933  9995

     

    Fifth Prize: Rs 1,000 

    0068  0138  1275  1290  1735  2239  2369  2564  2727  3018  3340  3401  3908  4196  4820  5064  5303  5884  6604  6892  7522  9365  9717  9808.

     

    Sixth Prize: Rs 500

    0083  0215  0563  0575  0584  0612  0698  0751  0783  1022  1276  1288  1424  1490  1601  1616  1626  1693  1718  2131  2136  2146  2195  2388  2566 2622  2689  2729  2737  2763  2811  2815  3171  3350  3452  3473  3762  3946  4079  4089  4130  4176  4192  4284  4385  4441  4611  4732  4815  4964 5351  5517  5553  5649  5672  5696  5744  5750  5752  5825  5841  6197  6211  6297  6310  6343  6471  6761  6860  6919  7062  7152  7259  7353  7832 7952  8247  8288  8292  8367  8381  8382  8405  8438  8449  8512  8586  8733  9071  9092  9240  9494  9523  9649  9690  9713

    Seventh Prize: Rs 100 

    0082  0342  0427  0458  0495  0521  0534  0535  0622  0727  0824  0874  0896  0926  0964  1047  1084  1274  1322  1336  1422  1531  1590  1814  1916  1968  1989  2108  2250  2319  2372  2426  2597  2624  2755  2757  2926  3115  3117  3325  3331  3559  3581  3602  3719  3766  3797  3859  3869  3920  3947  3992  3995  4077  4179  4383  4424  4731  4880  4895  5099  5185  5228  5233  5240  5385  5400  5608  5612  5614  5675  5682  5709  5789  5866  6102  6325  6453  6480  6564  6766  6848  6857  6882  7076  7117  7133  7162  7247  7291  7335  7367  7416  7430  7644  7652  7687  7754  8096  8103  8130  8243  8341  8409  8530  8563  8617  8751  8822  8857  8863  8875  8879  8967  9020  9081  9089  9099  9312  9392  9506  9670  9764  9931

     

    The state lottery department has advised prize winners to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and then surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. If the prize money is less than Rs 5000, one can claim the amount from any lottery outlet. If the winnings are over Rs 5000, the ticket and identity document must be handed over to the government lottery office or bank.
     

    Last Updated Jun 14, 2023, 3:58 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    No pruning of trees will be permitted in Delhi, only as per law: HC

    No pruning of trees will be permitted in Delhi: HC

    Cyclone Biparjoy Updates Over 45,000 evacuated, flood threat to 442 villages, landfall with speed upto 150 kmph

    Cyclone Biparjoy: Over 45,000 evacuated, flood threat to 442 villages, landfall with speed upto 150 kmph

    CPI extends support to Arvind Kejriwal in ordinance war with Centre AJR

    CPI extends support to Arvind Kejriwal in ordinance war with Centre

    Live-in relationship is not recognised as marriage, can't seek divorce: Kerala HC anr

    Live-in relationship is not recognised as marriage, can't seek divorce: Kerala HC

    Money laundering case: Senthil Balaji undergoes Coronary Angiogram, bypass surgery advised AJR

    Money laundering case: Senthil Balaji undergoes Coronary Angiogram, bypass surgery advised

    Recent Stories

    Mango 101: 6 easy ways to slice, peel mangoes RBA

    Mango 101: 6 easy ways to slice, peel mangoes

    7 yummy snacks YOU should try on rainy evening gcw

    7 yummy snacks YOU should try on rainy evening

    No pruning of trees will be permitted in Delhi, only as per law: HC

    No pruning of trees will be permitted in Delhi: HC

    Finding Nemo to Piku: 8 movies that symbolize Father's love (MAH)

    Finding Nemo to Piku: 8 movies that symbolize Father's love

    Xiaomi Pad 6 vs OnePlus Pad comparing price specs processor more Which is better for you gcw

    Xiaomi Pad 6 vs OnePlus Pad: Which is better for YOU?

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon