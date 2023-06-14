Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty (FF-53) June 14 2023: Check the winning ticket, prizes HERE

The first prize in the Fifty Fifty FF-39 lottery ticket is worth Rs 1 crore while the second prize will deliver winnings of Rs 10 lakh.

The Kerala state lottery department on Wednesday (June 14) announced the results of the Fifty Fifty FF-53 lottery. The draw will take place at 3 pm at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Kerala capital Thiruvananthapuram.

The first prize in the Fifty Fifty FF-53 lottery ticket is worth Rs 1 crore, while the second prize will deliver winnings of Rs 10 lakh.

The prize breakup is as follows:

First Prize: Rs 1 crore

FL 672019 (THRISSUR)

Agent Name: A SURESH BABU

Agency No.: R 6544

Second Prize: Rs 10 lakh

FC 156733

Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

FA 672019 FB 672019

FC 672019 FD 672019

FE 672019 FF 672019

FG 672019 FH 672019

FJ 672019 FK 672019 FM 672019

Third Prize: Rs 5,000

0125 0479 1268 1676 2197 2977 3203 3429 4219 4896 5843 5893 6096 7033 7349 7749 7886 7960 8445 8840 9043 9553 9994

Fourth Prize: Rs 2,000

0105 0627 1819 2558 3556 3862 4429 4800 6812 9855 9933 9995

Fifth Prize: Rs 1,000

0068 0138 1275 1290 1735 2239 2369 2564 2727 3018 3340 3401 3908 4196 4820 5064 5303 5884 6604 6892 7522 9365 9717 9808.

Sixth Prize: Rs 500

0083 0215 0563 0575 0584 0612 0698 0751 0783 1022 1276 1288 1424 1490 1601 1616 1626 1693 1718 2131 2136 2146 2195 2388 2566 2622 2689 2729 2737 2763 2811 2815 3171 3350 3452 3473 3762 3946 4079 4089 4130 4176 4192 4284 4385 4441 4611 4732 4815 4964 5351 5517 5553 5649 5672 5696 5744 5750 5752 5825 5841 6197 6211 6297 6310 6343 6471 6761 6860 6919 7062 7152 7259 7353 7832 7952 8247 8288 8292 8367 8381 8382 8405 8438 8449 8512 8586 8733 9071 9092 9240 9494 9523 9649 9690 9713

Seventh Prize: Rs 100

0082 0342 0427 0458 0495 0521 0534 0535 0622 0727 0824 0874 0896 0926 0964 1047 1084 1274 1322 1336 1422 1531 1590 1814 1916 1968 1989 2108 2250 2319 2372 2426 2597 2624 2755 2757 2926 3115 3117 3325 3331 3559 3581 3602 3719 3766 3797 3859 3869 3920 3947 3992 3995 4077 4179 4383 4424 4731 4880 4895 5099 5185 5228 5233 5240 5385 5400 5608 5612 5614 5675 5682 5709 5789 5866 6102 6325 6453 6480 6564 6766 6848 6857 6882 7076 7117 7133 7162 7247 7291 7335 7367 7416 7430 7644 7652 7687 7754 8096 8103 8130 8243 8341 8409 8530 8563 8617 8751 8822 8857 8863 8875 8879 8967 9020 9081 9089 9099 9312 9392 9506 9670 9764 9931

The state lottery department has advised prize winners to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and then surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. If the prize money is less than Rs 5000, one can claim the amount from any lottery outlet. If the winnings are over Rs 5000, the ticket and identity document must be handed over to the government lottery office or bank.

