Kerala Lottery Christmas-New Year Bumper BR-95 Results tomorrow; Check full details
Kerala Lottery Christmas-New Year Bumper BR-95: The Kerala Lottery will announce the results of BR-95 on January 24, 2024, at 2 pm and the first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 20 crore. Asianet Newsable will update LIVE results tomorrow.
Kerala Lottery Christmas-New Year Bumper BR-95: Kerala Lottery Results Christmas New Year Bumper BR -95 draw will be held on 24.01.2024 at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.
The Kerala State Lotteries Department conducts the Christmas-New Year bumper lottery for the occasion of Christmas and New Year. Last year, the first prize was Rs 16 crore, however, this year it has been increased to Rs 20 crore. The second prize is Rs 1 crore each for 20 winners. The ticket agent of the first prize-winning ticket will get Rs 2 crore while agents of the second prize-winning tickets together will get Rs 2 crore. A total of 40 lakh tickets will be printed for sale.
The results for Christmas-New Year Bumper BR-95 will be declared tomorrow (Jan 24). Asianet Newsable will update LIVE results from 2 pm.
This is the first time the Lottery Department has raised the first prize amount to Rs 20 crore.
Draw date: 24 January 2024
Time: 2 pm
Cost of Ticket: Rs 400
Tickets in 10 Series: (XA, XB, XC, XD, XE, XG, XH, XJ, XK, XL )
Let's check out the prize structure of Christmas-New Year Bumper BR-95:
1st Prize: Rs 20 crore
2nd Prize: Rs 1 crore (20 winners)
3rd Prize: Rs 10 lakh
Consolation Prize: Rs 1 lakh
4th Prize: Rs 3 lakh
5th Prize: Rs 2 lakh
6th Prize: Rs 5000
7th Prize: Rs 2000
8th Prize: Rs 1000
9th Prize: Rs 500
10th Prize: Rs 400
The Lottery Department informed that special incentives of Rs 35,000 will be given to the agents who sell the most tickets and Rs 20,000 and Rs 15,000 to the second and third highest purchasers respectively.
