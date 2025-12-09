The first phase of Kerala's two-phased local body elections began peacefully across seven districts. State Election Commissioner A Shajahan confirmed the process was smooth, though polling in Vizhinjam was halted due to a candidate's death.

The voting for the two-phased local body elections in Kerala started on Tuesday morning. State Election Commissioner A Shajahan said the first phase of polling was underway in seven districts and described the process as "peaceful".

Early Voter Turnout and Polling Process

According to official data for the local body polls, as of 9 am, the voting percentage for the Thiruvananthapuram corporation remains at 7.7 per cent, followed by 7.9 per cent in Kollam, and nine per cent in Kochi. The districts include Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki and Ernakulam. The local body polls are being held in these districts across the three-tier panchayat system, including gram and block panchayats, municipalities, and corporations.

"It's a peaceful polling process that has been going on at every polling station. The first phase of polling is being held in 7 districts. The state election commission has made all the arrangements for a peaceful polling process. We are hopeful for a good voter turnout," SEC Shajahan told ANI.

Polling Halted in Vizhinjam

The SEC said polling in Vizhinjam, under the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, had to be discontinued after a candidate died just before the polls began. "In Vizhinjam, a municipality in Trivandrum, polling was to be done in 10 polling stations, but due to the demise of a candidate right before the commencement of polls, we had to discontinue the polling process there. The commission will freshly notify the election, and polling will be held accordingly," he said.

Election Details and Arrangements

Elections are to be held in 1,199 of the total 1,200 local bodies in Kerala on December 9 and 11, with counting scheduled to be held on December 13.

Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, AICC general secretary KC Venugopal, Union Minister George Kurian, and Kerala LoP VD Satheesan were among those who cast their votes.

The State Election Commissioner on Sunday said that 75,643 candidates were contesting for 23,576 wards across the state. The election process is being conducted in two phases: 11,168 wards in the first phase and 12,408 in the second.

All necessary preparations have been made, including the distribution of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and polling materials. Polling for the first phase of the Kerala Local Body Elections began at 7 am today.

Previous Election Results

In the previous local body elections, the LDF emerged dominant with 40.2 per cent vote share.

The LDF emerged dominant, winning 514 gram panchayats, 108 block panchayats, 11 district panchayats, 35 municipalities, and five corporations. The UDF won 321 gram panchayats and 23 municipalities, while the NDA won 19 gram panchayats. (ANI)