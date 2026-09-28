The Keralam government launched phase two of 'Operation Toofan', a massive anti-narcotics drive. Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala said the campaign will focus on door-to-door awareness, treatment, and rehabilitation for drug addicts.

The Keralam government has launched the second phase of 'Operation Toofan', a massive statewide anti-narcotics campaign aimed at eradicating drug abuse, Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala announced on Monday. Speaking to ANI in Malappuram, Chennithala detailed the comprehensive strategy being implemented by the state authorities to combat the drug menace. "Keralam Police and LACD are jointly organising the second phase of Operation Toofan - the narco hunt. We will go and spread awareness to every house. We will be giving treatment and rehabilitation to all those people who are addicted to drugs. All kinds of programs have already been implemented," the Home Minister stated. Calling it a landmark initiative, Chennithala emphasised the scale of the crackdown, declaring, "This is one of the biggest ever narco hunts in the country."

Focus on Grassroots Awareness and Community Involvement

Earlier this month, Chennithala hailed the success of ‘Operation Toofan: The Narco Hunt’ and had announced that the state is ready to move into the second phase of its intensive anti-drug campaign. The Home Minister stated that the initiative has received overwhelming support from the public and will now shift focus toward grassroots-level awareness and community involvement. Speaking to the media, Chennithala said, "Operation Toofan: The Narco Hunt in Keralam is a big success. The general public is in favour of this Narco Hunt. We want to go to the second stage now. With the help of all panchayats and local bodies, we are going to go door-to-door to the people and make them aware of the dangerous proposition of drug consumption. “From September 28 onwards, we will have a statewide awareness campaign by the three-tier local bodies in the state of Kerala,” Chennithala announced. (ANI)