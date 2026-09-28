AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal attacked BJP's Parvesh Sahib Singh for slapping a man during a road inspection in Tilak Nagar, alleging corruption. Singh hit back, claiming the individual was an AAP 'goon' and not a member of Gen Z.

Kejriwal Slams BJP Over Slap, Alleges Corruption

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal on Monday stepped up his attack on the BJP over the video showing Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh slapping a man during road inspection in Tilak Nagar on Sunday and alleged corruption in the project.

Kejriwal told the media that “poor quality” roads were never built during AAP’s ten-year rule in Delhi.

He slammed Parvesh Sahib Singh, saying “this is not your father’s country, you cannot slap someone like this”. He demanded arrest of Parvesh Sahib Singh.

“This road was built a few days ago. This road is peeling off by hand. We have never seen such a road being built in Delhi. Delhi is the capital of the country, and such a road was never built during AAP's time. There has been a lot of corruption in this,” the former Delhi Chief Minister said.

“Yesterday, when the minister (Parvesh Verma) came here to inspect the road, he slapped Saheb Singh. This is not your father's country; you cannot slap someone like this... This country belongs to 140 crore people…,” he added.

Kejriwal earlier criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Delhi government over a newly built road in Lakhangarh.

'Let me tell you how you can connect with Gen Z'

In a video posted on X with the caption "Modi ji, let me tell you how you can connect with Gen Z? But you won't do this", Kejriwal said the Prime Minister's efforts to reach out to young people were falling short.

"You do all kinds of drama to connect with Gen Z. Sometimes you make a reel at 12 in the night, sometimes you go to bhajan clubbing, still Gen Z is not able to connect with you. Have you ever thought why? I will tell you why," he said.

Kejriwal alleged that the road built by the Rekha Gupta government had started breaking up soon after its construction.

"The Rekha Gupta government made a road yesterday in Lakhangarh, and the people there showed how that road is breaking with just their hands. One of your ministers was available there and slapped a Gen Z guy," he said.

"Arrest the minister today. Whoever was involved in the corruption on this road, arrest them. If you do these things, you won't need to make reels at night or go to bhajan clubbing. They will automatically connect with you," Kejriwal added.

The AAP leader also alleged that Delhi Police had been asked to shield the minister.

He also said that the citizens of the country expect honesty from you.

"If you save your minister, as I am being told that orders have been given from above to the police to save the minister, and expect that the citizens will connect with you, it won't happen. The citizens of your country expect honesty and straightforwardness from you," he said.

Kejriwal had also said he would visit Tilak Nagar later in the day.

Parvesh Sahib Singh Hits Back at Kejriwal

Parvesh Sahib Singh also hit out at Kejriwal over the Tilak Nagar road inspection row, alleging that the person who confronted him during his visit was a “goon” of AAP and not a member of Gen Z.

Singh Alleges Confronted Man is an 'AAP Goon'

In a video post on X, Verma said he had gone to the spot after receiving complaints from AAP MLA Jarnail Singh and wanted to explain the work being carried out by the Delhi Government.

“So now Kejriwal ji has stepped into the field. Swearing false oaths on his children, making his elderly parents sit in wheelchairs on voting day to play the emotional card, beating up a female MP in Sheesh Mahal, and beating up the Chief Secretary of Delhi—it had all become a habit for them. And now, they are leaning on the pretext of ‘Gen Z’,” Verma said.

“Kejriwal ji, the person who came into my round yesterday was not a Gen Z; he was your goon. Your MLA reached there with several goons. I wanted to explain to him gently what kind of work we are doing. If you had any complaint, I went there to address and resolve those complaints,” he added.

Verma said that, for perhaps the first time in Delhi, a minister had gone to the ground after receiving a complaint from an opposition MLA, reached the site and attempted to address the issue on the spot.

“If you fail to understand these things, it’s because for 15 years you neither built roads in Delhi nor carried out any development work. Kejriwal ji, I want to tell you that this Gen Z drama of yours is not going to work,” he said.

Referring to the person who allegedly confronted him during the inspection, Verma claimed that an FIR had been registered against him three months ago in connection with an alleged assault on an MCD contractual employee.

“He broke the neck of a minor contract employee of MCD. Jarnail Singh’s own nephew is also named in that FIR. Both were arrested by our Delhi Police. And later, you even tried to get that poor contract employee’s home and shop demolished,” he alleged.

Verma further warned that he would not tolerate any obstruction in the work of the Delhi Government or alleged harassment of government officials and contractors.

“If you are going there today, go ahead. Take all your goons with you. Do as much drama as you want, but your hooliganism will not work in front of me at all,” he said. (ANI)