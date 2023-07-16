Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala Latin Catholic Association demands special package for boat accident victims in Muthalapozhi harbour

    Boat accidents have been happening constantly at Muthalapozhi Harbour. The community of fishermen claimed it was because of the groyne's incorrect construction at Muthalapozhi.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 16, 2023, 9:37 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Latin Catholic Association (KLCA) has asked the state government to announce a special package for the relatives of those who died and were injured in boat accidents that occurred after the construction of the embankment in Muthalappozhi in the wake of the most recent boat tragedy in Muthalapozhi Harbour, Thiruvananthapuram, which left four fishermen dead. 

    In its letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, KLCA said that since the construction of the groyne in 2006, there have been 125 accidents. More than 69 people have died and 700 have been injured.

    "A special package should be announced for those affected by the disaster. Compensation should be given to the relatives of those who died in the accidents, those who were injured and those who lost their livelihood through a special package," read the KLCA letter.

    There is a persistent need to address the unscientific nature of capitalization, but the necessary actions have not yet been taken. Consequently, four persons passed away recently.

    Meanwhile, a protest will be observed on Sunday in the churches that come under the Latin Archdiocese of Thiruvananthapuram against the continuous accidents in Muthalappozhi and the case filed against Vicar General Fr. Eugene Perera. There is also a call for joint response meetings involving all organizations. 
     

    Last Updated Jul 16, 2023, 9:36 AM IST
