Kerala: KSRTC to run special services from Chennai ahead of Pongal; Check details

Ahead of the Pongal celebration, Kerala State Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will roll out special services on January 11 and 12 from Chennai and Kerala.

Kochi: Ahead of the harvest festival, Pongal, the KSRTC will run special services from Chennai to various parts of Kerala on the 11th and 12th of January. Chennai special services will be arranged from Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Kottayam units.

The timings are as follows:

1. January 11- Thiruvananthapuram-Chennai at 6.30 pm, Ernakulam-Chennai at 7.30 pm and Kottayam-Chennai at 6 pm.

2. January 12: Chennai-Thiruvananthapuram at 6.30 pm, Chennai-Ernakulam at 5.30 pm and Chennai-Kottayam at 6 pm.

For more information contact KSRTC depots:

Thiruvananthapuram: 0471-232 3886, Ernakulam: 0484-237 2033, Kottayam: 0481 256 2908.

Tamil Nadu Transport Minister SS Sivasankar had previously announced that around 16,932 buses would be operated across the State between January 12 and 14. He said the transport corporations will operate 4,449 special buses from Chennai to various parts of the State, apart from the regular daily services of 2,100.

This year, Pongal will be celebrated from January 15-18. It is a four-day harvest festival celebrated by Tamilians across India. The festival is observed over a four-day period. The first day, known as Bhogi Pongal, involves the disposal of old belongings and the commencement of new things. The second day is Thai Pongal, the main day of the festival dedicated to the preparation and offering of the Pongal dish.