Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: KSRTC to run special services from Chennai ahead of Pongal; Check details

    Ahead of the Pongal celebration, Kerala State Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will roll out special services on January 11 and 12 from Chennai and Kerala. 

    Kerala: KSRTC to run special services from Chennai ahead of Pongal; Check details anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jan 8, 2024, 12:34 PM IST

    Kochi: Ahead of the harvest festival, Pongal, the KSRTC will run special services from Chennai to various parts of Kerala on the 11th and 12th of January. Chennai special services will be arranged from Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Kottayam units.

    The timings are as follows:

    1. January 11- Thiruvananthapuram-Chennai at 6.30 pm, Ernakulam-Chennai at 7.30 pm and Kottayam-Chennai at 6 pm.
    2. January 12: Chennai-Thiruvananthapuram at 6.30 pm, Chennai-Ernakulam at 5.30 pm and Chennai-Kottayam at 6 pm.

    For more information contact KSRTC depots: 

    Thiruvananthapuram: 0471-232 3886, Ernakulam: 0484-237 2033, Kottayam: 0481 256 2908.

    Tamil Nadu Transport Minister SS Sivasankar had previously announced that around 16,932 buses would be operated across the State between January 12 and 14. He said the transport corporations will operate 4,449 special buses from Chennai to various parts of the State, apart from the regular daily services of 2,100.

    This year, Pongal will be celebrated from January 15-18. It is a four-day harvest festival celebrated by Tamilians across India. The festival is observed over a four-day period. The first day, known as Bhogi Pongal, involves the disposal of old belongings and the commencement of new things. The second day is Thai Pongal, the main day of the festival dedicated to the preparation and offering of the Pongal dish.

    Last Updated Jan 8, 2024, 12:34 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Land for Life Mission project turns into cow shed after construction stopped midway in Alappuzha rkn

    Kerala: Land for Life Mission project turns into cow shed after construction stopped midway in Alappuzha

    Karnataka: Bengaluru sub-urban's 'Mallige' corridor installs longest 31m U-girder in country vkp

    Karnataka: Bengaluru sub-urban's 'Mallige' corridor installs longest 31m U-girder in country

    Ram temple consecration: Assam joins Chhattisgarh, declares 'dry day' on January 22 AJR

    Ram temple consecration: Assam joins Chhattisgarh, declares 'dry day' on January 22

    500 students accuse professor of sexual harassment in Haryana's Sirsa

    500 students accuse professor of sexual harassment in Haryana's Sirsa

    SHOCKING! New report says over 5000 hectares of forest land with encroachers in Kerala anr

    SHOCKING! New report says over 5000 hectares of forest land with encroachers in Kerala

    Recent Stories

    Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: What PM Modi will do on January 22

    Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: What PM Modi will do on January 22

    India-Maldives controversy: Amitabh Bachchan reacts to anti-India remarks by Maldives ministers; here's what he said RBA

    India-Maldives controversy: Amitabh reacts to anti-India remarks by Maldives ministers; here's what he said

    Golden Globe Awards 2024: Oppenheimer to Barbie; winners this year ATG

    Golden Globe Awards 2024: Oppenheimer to Barbie; winners this year

    Bengaluru police issue notices to Sandalwood actors over JETLAG overnight pub party vkp

    Bengaluru police issue notices to Sandalwood actors over JETLAG overnight pub party

    Kerala: Land for Life Mission project turns into cow shed after construction stopped midway in Alappuzha rkn

    Kerala: Land for Life Mission project turns into cow shed after construction stopped midway in Alappuzha

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon