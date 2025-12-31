Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attended the 93rd Sivagiri Pilgrimage in Varkala. Vijayan thanked organisers for rescheduling the event to accommodate his Cabinet meeting. The pilgrimage was founded by Sri Narayana Guru.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday attended the 93rd Sivagiri Pilgrimage at the Sivagiri Mutt in Varkala.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan thanked the organisers for adjusting the programme schedule to accommodate his official commitments. He said the chairperson had modified the programme by reallocating time from the presidential address to facilitate the inauguration. "The chairperson adjusted the schedule and allotted time for the inauguration by modifying the presidential address, which was a great convenience. Since I had to be here today, the Cabinet meeting that is usually held in the morning was rescheduled to 12 noon. Taking this into consideration as well, the chairperson made the necessary arrangements," Vijayan said.

Sivagiri Pilgrimage and Sree Narayana Guru's Legacy

Sivagiri Pilgrimage is held every year for three days from December 30 to January 1 at Sivagiri, Thiruvananthapuram. The Sivagiri Mutt is a major spiritual-cum-pilgrim centre of the Ezhava community in Kerala and was established by Sri Narayana Guru, who propagated the message of 'One Caste, One Religion and One God for Mankind'.

The pilgrimage started with a handful of devotees in 1933 but now it has become one of the major events in the country. Every year, lakhs of devotees from all over the world visit Sivagiri to participate in the pilgrimage.

Shri Narayan Guru had also envisioned a place to teach the principles of all religions with equanimity and equal respect. The Brahma Vidhyalaya of Sivagiri was set up to realise this vision.

Sree Narayana Guru (20 August 1856-20 September 1928) was a saint, philosopher, spiritual leader, and social reformer from Kerala. The Guru actively promoted education, cleanliness, devotion to God, organisation, and agriculture. He encouraged industries as a means for economic independence. He believed that with the right skills, hard work, knowledge, education, and a clean living environment, people could transform themselves into self-confident, self-respecting, fearless, and morally and financially strong communities.

Brahma Vidhyalaya offers a 7-year course on Indian Philosophy, encompassing the works of Shri Narayan Guru and scriptures of all important religions of the world. (ANI)