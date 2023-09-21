Kerala: IMD predicts heavy rainfall today; yellow alert in 4 districts

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that there is a possibility of heavy isolated rain in the state on Thursday (September 21). The IMD has said that there is a possibility of heavy rain at isolated places for four more days due to the prevailing cyclone over Kutch.

    Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that there is a possibility of heavy isolated rain in the state on Thursday (September 21). A depression is located in the North-West Bay of Bengal, near the West Bengal-Odisha coast. It is likely to move over to Jharkhand.

    The IMD has said that there is a possibility of heavy rain at isolated places for four more days due to the prevailing cyclone over Kutch.

    Yellow alerts were issued today in four districts. The districts of Idukki, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod are currently under yellow alert. IMD said there is a possibility of receiving moderate to heavy rainfall and indicated that these areas may receive rainfall ranging from 64.5 millimetres to 115.5 millimetres within 24 hours.

    The IMD also informed that certain coastal areas in Thiruvananthapuram district may experience intense rainfall, with speeds reaching up to 40 km/hour, along with strong winds. This alert is valid from 11:30 PM on September 21 to 05:30 AM on September 22, 2023.

    Meanwhile, the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has alerted that high wave tides of 0.4 to 1.5 metres above normal are expected along the Kerala coast, and potential coastal inundation may occur.

    In South Tamil Nadu, it has been reported that coastal areas may experience high tide conditions with tidal ranges ranging from 0.8 to 2.0 metres above to hit on Thursday till 11.30 pm.

    It is advised that fishermen and coastal residents remain vigilant and take necessary precautions.

