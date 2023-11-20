Kerala government hikes four welfare pensions to Rs 1600

Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal has announced that it has been decided to increase the amount of four welfare pensions to Rs 1600 for four categories including Vishwakarma Circus, Disabled athletes, and Disabled artists.

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal has announced that it has been decided to increase the amount of four welfare pensions to Rs 1600. The Kerala government has announced increased pension amounts for four categories, including vishwakarma, circus, disabled athletes, and disabled artists. Earlier, disabled artists were getting a pension of Rs 1000.

Disabled athletes were getting Rs 1,300, circus artists were getting Rs 1,200 and Vishwakarma pension was Rs 1,400. The salary of the Anganawadi and Asha workers increased last week. The Kerala government has announced an increase in the wages of Anganwadi and Asha employees, benefitting a total of 88,977 individuals. Workers and helpers with over 10 years of service will receive a substantial increase of Rs. 1000 in their existing wages. All other Anganwadi workers and helpers will get an increment of Rs. 500. In total, 62,852 individuals will enjoy the wage hike, with 32,989 being workers.

Read: 'Don't try to pour dirt on the porridge of the poor': Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan opens up about LIFE mission

The wages of Asha workers will be raised by Rs. 500. A total of 26,125 Asha workers will benefit from this decision.

Meanwhile, the finance department has allocated Rs 900 crore to pay one month's welfare pension arrears on November 10. Balagopal highlighted that an outstanding sum of Rs 54,000 crore is pending from the Central government, contributing to the economic challenges being faced by the state. He stressed the urgency of receiving this amount to alleviate the financial pressure on Kerala.

The finance minister stated that the current economic crisis in Kerala is rooted in the delay in receiving the rightful dues from the Centre. He urged the central government to fulfill its financial commitments to the state, stating that it is a matter of courtesy and essential for the overall well-being of Kerala.