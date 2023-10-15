Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Heavy rain leads to waterlogging in the state; IMD issues orange alert in 4 districts

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert in four districts today, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, and Alappuzha districts

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Oct 15, 2023, 3:17 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Heavy rainfall continues in the state today (Oct 15).  The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert in four districts today, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, and Alappuzha districts. A yellow alert has been issued in 8 districts today.

    Meanwhile, waterlogging took place in many parts of Thiruvananthapuram district. Around 122 families living in Thekkumoodu Bund Colony were shifted to a secure place. Flooding also affected many houses in Kannammoola.

    45 people were taken to shelters because water entered their homes in Puthanpalam. Similarly, there was severe flooding in Technopark, causing distress for the people there. The coastal areas were also flooded, with five coconut trees submerged underwater.

    The Central Water Commission has said that the Vellakadav river in Thiruvananthapuram district has been declared on orange alert today. Meanwhile, the Neyyar River and the Vamanapuram River in Thiruvananthapuram have been declared yellow alert.

    The IMD has announced that there is a possibility of rain with thunder and lightning in the state for the next five days due to cyclonic circulation over Tamil Nadu. There is a possibility of heavy rain in isolated places and a wind speed of 30 to 40 km per hour from October 15 to October 19.

    The Thiruvananthapuram district collector directed all the revenue officials to reach the office. The District Collector has directed the officials to coordinate the relief efforts and deliver necessary assistance to the rain-affected areas. The district collector informed that the taluk control rooms are fully equipped and working 24 hours a day, and the public can contact the taluk control rooms in case of an emergency.

    Last Updated Oct 15, 2023, 3:44 PM IST
