    Kerala: Heavy rain causes landslides in Kottayam;IMD issues yellow alert for 2 districts

    The heavy rainfall in the eastern hilly region of Kottayam district led to landslides in Vellani and Talanadu, causing damage to crops. Meanwhile, there were no casualties reported.

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Sep 22, 2023, 9:08 AM IST

    Kottayam: Heavy rain was experienced in various areas of Kottayam district on Thursday (Sep 21).  The heavy rainfall in the eastern hilly region of Kottayam district led to landslides in Vellani and Talanadu, causing damage to crops. Meanwhile, there were no casualties reported. However, the roads were blocked due to mud and sand.

    A similar landslide was occurred on the Vagamon road the previous day, causing the walls of houses belonging to Saji and Appachan, natives of Vellikulam, to collapse. A car became stranded in the floodwaters and had to be secured with a rope.

    The water levels in all the tributaries of the Meenachil river are rising. In regarding this, the revenue department has set up a camp at Vellikulam school in Teekoy village.

    District Collector V Vigneshwari has advised against traveling to hilly areas during continued rainfall. The water level in Teekoy river has risen to the point where the bridge is submerged, and some houses in the Chathapuzha area have been flooded.

    The o India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that there is a possibility of heavy rain in the state today due to the presence of cyclone and low pressure. IMD said that heavy rainfall was reported in central Kerala and southern Kerala yesterday, but the possibility is more likely in the northern districts today. Yellow alert has also been declared in Malappuram and Kannur districts today.

    The National Center for Oceanography and Oceanography (INCOIS) has issued a warning of the potential for waves and storm surges reaching heights of 1.7 to 2.0 meters along the Kerala coast until 11:30 PM on September 22, 2023. Similarly, there is a concern of waves and storm surges ranging from 1.6 to 2.0 meters along the South Tamil Nadu coast until the same time and date, as reported by INCOIS.

