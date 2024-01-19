Kerala: Health Minister to inaugurate biggest dialysis facility at Ernakulam General Hospital today

Health Minister Veena George will inaugurate the state-of-the-art dialysis block today at Ernakulam General Hospital. Ernakulam General Hospital, known for pioneering Open Heart Surgery and Kidney Transplantation Surgery in the district general hospital department, now boasts the largest dialysis unit in the state.

\ Kochi: Kerala's biggest dialysis facility will now be operational at Ernakulam General Hospital. Health Minister Veena George will inaugurate the state-of-the-art dialysis block today. The facility boasts 54 couches, advanced multi-para monitors, six nursing stations, three help desks, 12 scrub areas, and a storage room. Additionally, it is equipped with 300 dialyzers and 54 dialysis machines, making it a significant upgrade for healthcare services in the region.

The dialysis units at Ernakulam General Hospital were established through the combined efforts of three Rotary Clubs and the Cochin Shipyard, utilizing CSR funds. The units, comprising a bed, bedside locker, cardiac table, monitor, and dialysis machine, were made possible with the support of CSR funds from the Indian Oil Corporation, which also contributed to the lift and centralized AC system.

With a comprehensive Nephrology package, the hospital can provide Hemodialysis, Peritoneal Dialysis, and Renal Transplantation services for individuals facing kidney diseases. Minister Rajeev mentioned that initially, the dialysis unit can accommodate 162 individuals in three shifts per day, marking a significant advancement in healthcare services for the community.