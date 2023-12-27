Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Health Dept to introduce genetics department at SAT Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram

    Health Minister Veena George said that the Medical Genetics Department will be started at SAT Mother and Child Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.

    Thiruvananthapuram: Health Minister Veena George said that the Medical Genetics Department will be started at SAT Mother and Child Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. The post of professor and an Ass. Professors have also been created. Establishing the genetics department is a crucial milestone in preventing, treating, and researching rare genetic diseases. The decision was reached after several ministerial-level meetings, shaping the final plan for this significant step forward.

    SAT Hospital has been designated as a Center of Excellence for rare diseases. The government initiated the first Spinal Muscular Atrophy(SMA) clinic in the state at SAT. Plans include introducing a D.M. program in the medical genetics department, aiming to train experts in this field. Medical genetics is crucial for early detection, prevention, and treatment of genetic diseases, including those during pregnancy. While SAT Hospital currently offers genetic treatments, establishing a dedicated department marks a significant development.

    Medical genetics is a rapidly developing field of science. Medical genetics plays an important role in the early detection, prevention, and treatment of genetic diseases. It is also important to detect and treat genetic diseases during pregnancy. The hospital currently has treatment for genetics, this is the first time that a special department is being made. 

    This becomes a permanent system for the treatment of rare genetic diseases. New OP wards will work for patients on Tuesdays and Fridays. The Genetic OP will work on Tuesday and Rare Disease OP will work on Friday.

    With the advent of genetics, rare genetic diseases of all categories can be better treated and served. Genetic tests are currently performed in the Genetics Lab at the CDC. Apart from this, a genetics lab is being set up at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College. With this, more tests can be done quickly and treatment can be ensured.

    The Department of Health has informed that the government is taking great measures to ensure the treatment and follow-up of children affected by rare diseases. 190 applications have been received for the Center of Excellence scheme. 56 affected children have been given medicine. Steps have been taken to provide expensive medicines to 7 children suffering from a rare genetic disease.
     

