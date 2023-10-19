Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Health department conducts inspection in food units across Malappuram district

    A fine of Rs 53,200 was imposed on various items where violations were found during the inspection.

    Kerala: Health department conducts inspection in food units across Malappuram district rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Oct 19, 2023, 2:14 PM IST

    Malappuram: The health department units inspected food manufacturing and distribution centres in Malappuram on Thursday (Oct. 19). The inspections were conducted to ensure the cleanliness of food manufacturing and distribution units to prevent foodborne and waterborne diseases.

    Around 332 hotels, 276 cool bars, 23 catering centres, 210 bakeries, eight ice plants, nine drinking water bottling units, nine soda manufacturing units, 22 private drinking water tanks, and 13 ice cream units were inspected.

    Notices were issued to 41 hotels, 23 cool bars, five catering centres, 13 bakeries, and two ice plants for cooking food in unsanitary conditions, discharging sewage, and creating an epidemic situation.

    A fine of Rs 53,200 was imposed on various items where violations were found. The inspection was conducted by junior health inspectors, health inspectors, health supervisors, and technical assistants in the district.

    Stale food items found in Alappuzha bakery

    A stale food item was found in Ashoka bakery during an investigation by health departments in Alappuzha and it has been shut down.

    A number of non-edible items were seized during the inspection at Ashoka Bakery. 12 kg cake, 20 kg rusk, 35 kg chips, kappa, jackfruit fry, one dry boiled egg, 35 kg veg-non-veg masala, boiled beef, stale flour, nankata, ghee, stale flour, and bread were seized. The utensils were also destroyed. The health department had ordered the closure of the bakery after finding an unsanitary toilet, dining hall, inadequate waste management conditions, rats, cockroaches, lizards, and spider webs in and around the bakery.
     

    Last Updated Oct 19, 2023, 2:16 PM IST
