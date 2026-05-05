The Congress-led UDF secured a historic victory in the Kerala assembly elections, winning 102 of 140 seats. KC Venugopal called it a 'UDF tsunami,' while Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi thanked the people and party workers for the decisive mandate.

'Keralam Has Won': KC Venugopal on 'UDF Tsunami'

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal expressed his elation over the victory of the United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala's assembly elections, stating, "Keralam has won, it is a UDF tsunami." The Congress leader took to X to celebrate the historic mandate of the party, noting that the UDF secured a record-breaking 102 seats. "We thank the 3 crore people of Keralam for a historic, record-breaking mandate in the UDF's favour, giving us 102 seats," he said, crediting the overwhelming support from the people of Kerala.

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UDF won 102 seats in 140-member Assembly. Congress registered wins on 63 seats, while one of its ally IUML won 22 seats.

Venugopal highlighted that the win signaled a dramatic shift in Kerala's political landscape, "Red fortresses have been demolished, traditional arithmetic has been rejected, and a UDF wave has swept through Keralam!"

Rahul Gandhi Congratulates UDF for Decisive Mandate

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also congratulated UDF leaders and workers for the alliance's victory in the Keralam assembly polls and said he looked forward to visiting the state soon. In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi also thanked people of the state for expressing faith in the Congress-led alliance. He said the UDF government will harness the talent and potential of Kerala.

"Thank you to my brothers and sisters in Keralam for a truly decisive mandate. Congratulations to every UDF leader and worker for a hard-fought, well-run campaign," he said. "As I said before, Keralam has the talent, Keralam has the potential and now Keralam has a UDF government with a vision to harness both. I look forward to seeing my Keralam family soon," he added.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Thanks Voters, Lauds Party Workers

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed her gratitude to people of Keralam for their support to the UDF in the assembly polls, saying they will strive to fulfill commitments with honesty and humility.

In a post on X, Priyanka Gandhi also said people of Wayanad have renewed their faith in UDF by giving all seven seats in the district. "To all my brothers and sisters in Keralam, thank you for your faith and for your overwhelming support. The trust you have placed in us will be the UDF's guiding force as we work hard towards building a better future for each one of you. I sincerely hope that our gratitude to you will be evident each day of the next five years as we strive to fulfill our commitments to you with honesty and humility," she said.

"To my family in Wayanad, you have renewed your belief in the UDF with a resounding mandate 7 out of 7 seats!! You now have 8 representatives working together towards the development of Wayanad! We will do all we can to live up to your expectations," she added. She also lauded party workers for their work in the UDF's victory. "To the workers and leaders of the UDF who worked day and night to take our message of a united and progressive Keralam to every household, my heartiest congratulations, best wishes and gratitude for your tireless efforts. May the next five years strengthen your resolve to serve the people of Keralam," she said.(ANI)