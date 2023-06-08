Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala grabs first spot in national food safety index

    For the first time ever, Kerala topped the national food safety index, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday (June 7).

    First Published Jun 8, 2023, 8:41 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: For the first time ever, Kerala topped the national food safety index, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday. 

    CM Vijayan said that numerous programmes, including the Safe and Nutritious Food at School project run in 500 schools and the food safety grama panchayat plan implemented in 140 panchayats, contributed to the state's "historic success."

    Besides that, thousands of food safety awareness classes were also held at the state level for the general public which also contributed to the achievement, he said in a Facebook post.

    He also tweeted about the achievement.

    "Proud moment as #Kerala tops the State Food Safety Index 2023 in the large state category by@fssaiindia! It comes as a deserving recognition of GoK's committed efforts in the sector, including the exemplary implementation of Safe and Nutritious Food at School," he said in the tweet.

    Health Minister Veena George noted that in addition to taking the top rank in the food safety index, the state's food safety department saw a revenue increase of double in 2022–23 over the preceding fiscal year.

    According to a statement from the minister, the department's 2022–23 revenue of Rs 28.94 crore represented a 193% increase over 2021–22.

    Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya presented the award with a trophy and plaque and was accepted on behalf of Kerala by Food Safety Commissioner V R Vinod, the statement said.
     

    Last Updated Jun 8, 2023, 8:41 AM IST
