Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala tweaks Compassionate Employment Scheme: Employees who fail to protect dependents to lose 25% salary

    In order to help the families of government workers who pass away while on duty find employment, the Kerala government developed a programme- Compassionate Employment Scheme.
     

    Kerala govt to slash 25 percent salary of compassionate employees who fail to protect dependents anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 12, 2023, 5:28 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The state government has said that 25 percent will be deducted from the salary of the employees who do not meet the guarantees in the Compassionate Employment Scheme. The government introduced the scheme to provide employment assistance to the dependents of Government employees who die while in service.

    Also read: Kerala Prof TJ Joseph hand-chopping case: NIA court convicts 6, acquits 5

    An order will be issued to appoint authorities to keep an eye on the employees and deduct 25 percent of the monthly basic pay if they fail to protect their dependents. The amount deducted will be transferred to the eligible dependents. The dependent can lodge a written complaint against the said employee to the government-appointed authority. The protection of the dependents includes food, property, shelter, medical treatment and care.

    Following an investigation into the dependents' complaint through the relevant Tehsildar and after obtaining the report, 25% of the basic income will be withheld each month and transferred into the bank account of the dependents. Within three months, employees who are aggrieved by the Tehsildar's investigation may file an appeal with the District Collector. The District Collector will make the final decision about the complaint.  

    Dependents of those government employees who are regularly appointed and employed in Government shall be eligible for the benefit of the scheme. The purpose of the scheme was to provide immediate relief to the family of the deceased Government employee, who may suffer in the absence of such a relief. 

    Also read: Kerala: Woman dies after ambulance gets delayed over charges dispute; driver refutes claim

    Last Updated Jul 12, 2023, 5:34 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka CM Siddarmaiah loses his cool over BJP MLA in assembly; Here's why

    Karnataka CM Siddarmaiah loses his cool over BJP MLA in assembly; Here's why

    Medical tragedy in Rajasthan: 18 patients lose eyesight after surgery at government hospital AJR

    Medical tragedy in Rajasthan: 18 patients lose eyesight after surgery at government hospital

    Delhi floods: CM Kejriwal calls for emergency meeting, section 144 in flood-affected areas AJR

    Delhi floods: CM Kejriwal calls for emergency meeting, section 144 in flood-affected areas

    PM Modi's France Visit: There's more beyond the Marine Rafale and Scorpene

    PM Modi's France Visit: There's more beyond the Marine Rafale and Scorpene

    Know what causes traffic in Bengaluru? Your suggestion can get you coffee with traffic cops vkp

    Know what causes traffic in Bengaluru? Your suggestion can get you coffee with traffic cops

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka CM Siddarmaiah loses his cool over BJP MLA in assembly; Here's why

    Karnataka CM Siddarmaiah loses his cool over BJP MLA in assembly; Here's why

    The Kissing Booth to After: 6 series and films based on Wattpad Novels vma

    The Kissing Booth to After: 6 series and films based on Wattpad Novels

    Netflix now allows you to transfer your history list more to another account gcw

    Netflix now allows you to transfer your history, list & more to another account

    football Real Madrid faces 550M obstacle in pursuit of Kylian Mbappe as PSG gives ultimatum osf

    Real Madrid faces €550M obstacle in pursuit of Kylian Mbappe

    Himachal Pradesh: 7 Himachali cuisine you should try RBA

    Himachal Pradesh: 7 Himachali cuisine you should try

    Recent Videos

    IAF contingent marches on France's Avenues des Champs Elysees ahead of Bastille Day

    IAF contingent marches on France's Avenues des Champs Elysées ahead of Bastille Day (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH School Bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad, 6 killed

    WATCH: School bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad, 6 killed

    Video Icon
    WATCH Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    WATCH: Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    Video Icon
    WATCH A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    WATCH: A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH) AJR

    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH)

    Video Icon