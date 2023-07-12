Kerala tweaks Compassionate Employment Scheme: Employees who fail to protect dependents to lose 25% salary

In order to help the families of government workers who pass away while on duty find employment, the Kerala government developed a programme- Compassionate Employment Scheme.

Thiruvananthapuram: The state government has said that 25 percent will be deducted from the salary of the employees who do not meet the guarantees in the Compassionate Employment Scheme. The government introduced the scheme to provide employment assistance to the dependents of Government employees who die while in service.

An order will be issued to appoint authorities to keep an eye on the employees and deduct 25 percent of the monthly basic pay if they fail to protect their dependents. The amount deducted will be transferred to the eligible dependents. The dependent can lodge a written complaint against the said employee to the government-appointed authority. The protection of the dependents includes food, property, shelter, medical treatment and care.

Following an investigation into the dependents' complaint through the relevant Tehsildar and after obtaining the report, 25% of the basic income will be withheld each month and transferred into the bank account of the dependents. Within three months, employees who are aggrieved by the Tehsildar's investigation may file an appeal with the District Collector. The District Collector will make the final decision about the complaint.

Dependents of those government employees who are regularly appointed and employed in Government shall be eligible for the benefit of the scheme. The purpose of the scheme was to provide immediate relief to the family of the deceased Government employee, who may suffer in the absence of such a relief.

