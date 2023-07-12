Kerala: Woman dies after ambulance gets delayed over charges dispute; driver refutes claim

Anthony, the ambulance's driver, told Asianet News that Asma's family members asked to wait, which caused the service to be delayed. Anthony added that he did not insist on being paid beforehand.

Ernakulam: A family of an elderly woman has complained that the latter passed away on Tuesday following an alleged delay in reaching the hospital due to a dispute about the charge of the ambulance. The deceased has been identified as Paravur native Asma (72).

On Tuesday, Asma was sent to the Taluk Hospital after developing a fever. The hospital staff recommended shifting her to Ernakulam General Hospital as her health deteriorated. The ambulance driver allegedly refused to transport her unless the family paid Rs 900 in advance.

The family accompanying Asma did not have the required cash but assured the driver to pay the money soon after reaching the hospital. However, the driver refused to take the patient and the family members went home and got the cash after half an hour. Only after that Asma was taken to the general hospital. However, the woman died after reaching the hospital.

Ambulance driver Anthony told Asianet News that the service was delayed as Asma's relatives requested to wait and that he did not insist on making the payment in advance.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Veena George has directed the Director of the Health Department to investigate the matter and take action on the allegations raised by Asma's family.

