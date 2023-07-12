Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Woman dies after ambulance gets delayed over charges dispute; driver refutes claim

    Anthony, the ambulance's driver, told Asianet News that Asma's family members asked to wait, which caused the service to be delayed. Anthony added that he did not insist on being paid beforehand.
     

    Kerala: Woman dies after ambulance gets delayed over charges dispute; driver refutes claim anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 12, 2023, 12:43 PM IST

    Ernakulam: A family of an elderly woman has complained that the latter passed away on Tuesday following an alleged delay in reaching the hospital due to a dispute about the charge of the ambulance. The deceased has been identified as Paravur native Asma (72).

    Also read: Forgery case: Kerala Police obtain copy of forged certificate submitted by K Vidya from Kochi cafe

    On Tuesday, Asma was sent to the Taluk Hospital after developing a fever. The hospital staff recommended shifting her to Ernakulam General Hospital as her health deteriorated. The ambulance driver allegedly refused to transport her unless the family paid Rs 900 in advance.

    The family accompanying Asma did not have the required cash but assured the driver to pay the money soon after reaching the hospital. However, the driver refused to take the patient and the family members went home and got the cash after half an hour. Only after that Asma was taken to the general hospital. However, the woman died after reaching the hospital.

    Ambulance driver Anthony told Asianet News that the service was delayed as Asma's relatives requested to wait and that he did not insist on making the payment in advance.

    Meanwhile, Health Minister Veena George has directed the Director of the Health Department to investigate the matter and take action on the allegations raised by Asma's family. 

    Also read: Kerala Prof TJ Joseph hand-chopping case: NIA court convicts 6, acquits 5

    Last Updated Jul 12, 2023, 12:43 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    WATCH Aircraft almost topples as it makes emergency landing in Bengaluru; check details AJR

    WATCH: Aircraft almost topples as it makes emergency landing in Bengaluru; check details

    Shraddha Walker re-run? Delhi Police recover woman's chopped body parts near Geeta Colony flyover AJR

    Shraddha Walker re-run? Delhi Police recover woman's chopped body parts near Geeta Colony flyover

    Jan Vishwas Bill: PM Modi chairs Cabinet meet, to approve decriminalization of offences in 42 laws AJR

    Jan Vishwas Bill: PM Modi chairs Cabinet meet, to approve decriminalization of offences in 42 laws

    Kerala Prof TJ Joseph hand-chopping case: NIA court convicts 7, acquits 4 anr

    Kerala Prof TJ Joseph hand-chopping case: NIA court convicts 6, acquits 5

    Delhi High Court grants bail to former AAP Tahir Hussain in five cases related to 2020 Delhi riots gcw

    Delhi High Court grants bail to Tahir Hussain in five cases related to Delhi riots

    Recent Stories

    WATCH Aircraft almost topples as it makes emergency landing in Bengaluru; check details AJR

    WATCH: Aircraft almost topples as it makes emergency landing in Bengaluru; check details

    Shraddha Walker re-run? Delhi Police recover woman's chopped body parts near Geeta Colony flyover AJR

    Shraddha Walker re-run? Delhi Police recover woman's chopped body parts near Geeta Colony flyover

    MASSIVE price cut on Nothing Phone 1 after Phone 2 launch Know how much it costs now gcw

    MASSIVE price cut on Nothing Phone (1) after Phone (2) launch; Know how much it costs now

    Jawan Shah Rukh Khan pens special endearing note to music composer Anirudh Ravichander, see here ADC

    Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan pens special endearing note to music composer Anirudh Ravichander, see here

    7 movies like 'Mission: Impossible' to watch on OTT NOW RBA EAI

    7 movies like 'Mission: Impossible' to watch on OTT NOW

    Recent Videos

    IAF contingent marches on France's Avenues des Champs Elysees ahead of Bastille Day

    IAF contingent marches on France's Avenues des Champs Elysées ahead of Bastille Day (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH School Bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad, 6 killed

    WATCH: School bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad, 6 killed

    Video Icon
    WATCH Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    WATCH: Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    Video Icon
    WATCH A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    WATCH: A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH) AJR

    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH)

    Video Icon