    Kerala govt to appoint special officers to redress complaints received during Nava Kerala Sadas

    The Kerala government is considering appointing special officers in the districts to redress the grievances received during the Nava Kerala Sadas. Most of the complaints are from Malappuram district.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Dec 26, 2023, 9:39 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Around 6,21,167 complaints were received during Nava Kerala Sadas across the state. The government has not officially published information about how many of the complaints received have been settled. Meanwhile, the government is considering appointing special officers in the districts to redress the grievances.

    The CM Pinarayi Vijayan and ministers travelled across the state for 36 days and  6,21,167 complaints were received during the journey. Most of the complaints are from Malappuram district. 81354 complaints were received from Malappuram district, 61234 from Palakkad district, 50938 from Kollam district, 23610 from Pathanamthitta district, 53044 from Alappuzha district, 54260 from Thrissur district, 42656 from Kottayam district, 42234 from Idukki district, 45897 from Kozhikode district, 28803 from Kannur district, 14704 from Kasargod district, and 20 from Wayanad district during the Nava Kerala Sadas. The government has not yet officially disclosed how many of these complaints have been resolved. 

    Nava Kerala Sadas: Less than 500 out of 20388 complaints resolved in Wayanad

    In various districts, the initial weeks saw a minimal resolution of complaints. The government clarifies that certain complaints are entangled in legal complexities, necessitating additional time for resolution. There are deliberations within the government about the potential appointment of special officers in each district to expedite the resolution of the complaints received.

     

    Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his cabinet ministers reached Wayanad on November 23 in their specially-built bus. As many as 20,388 petitions were received from the Kalpatta, Sulthan Bathery, and Mananthavady constituencies. By December 4, all the petitions received were uploaded to the Nava Kerala Sadas portal. However, less than 500 cases, which is less than 5 percent have been settled so far.

    In all, 45,897 petitions were filed at the Nava Kerala Sadas, which took place in the Kozhikode district on November 24, 25, and 26. Only 733 complaints, the government claims, have been handled after so many days, as of Thursday (Dec 21). Resolutions also apply to responses provided by concerned officials in response to complaints.

    Last Updated Dec 26, 2023, 9:39 AM IST
