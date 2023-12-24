Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Nava Kerala Sadas: Less than 500 out of 20388 complaints resolved in Wayanad

    Nava Kerala Sadas: According to reports, less than 5 per cent of the complaints received at the public outreach programme of the Pinarayi government have been solved in Wayanad even after a month. 

    Wayanad: A month after the Nava Kerala Sadas in Wayanad, less than 5 percent of the complaints received have been resolved. It is reported that most of the complaints are to be resolved at the state level. Intermittent server downs and diversity in complaints make it delay to find solutions to the problems brought up by the people. 

    Also read: Nava Kerala Sadas: Only 733 out of 46000 complaints resolved in Kozhikode district

    Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his cabinet ministers reached Wayanad on November 23 in their specially-built bus. As many as 20,388 petitions were received from the Kalpatta, Sulthan Bathery and Mananthavady constituencies. By December 4, all the petitions received were uploaded to the Nava Kerala Sadas portal. However, less than 500 cases, which is less than 5 per cent have been settled so far.

    Most of the complaints are regarding land issues of which several are to be settled at the state level. The government has not released the exact figure of how many complaints have been resolved yet.

    In Kozhikode, even two percent of the complaints received have not been resolved yet. Out of 46000 petitions, only 733 could be addressed. Complainants were promised that if their issues were taken up at the state level, they would be settled in no more than 45 days when they approached the Nava Kerala Sadas.

    In all, 45,897 petitions were filed at the Nava Kerala Sadas, which took place in the Kozhikode district on November 24, 25, and 26. Only 733 complaints, the government claims, have been handled after so many days, as of Thursday (Dec 21). Resolutions also apply to responses provided by concerned officials in response to complaints.

