Kerala: Govt fails to keep track of migrant workers flocking the state

The Awaz Health Insurance Scheme registrations, which were started for the welfare of migrant workers, have also been temporarily suspended due to some technical issues. According to the Labour Department's data, the Awaz Scheme has registered 5.2 lakh foreign employees.

Thiruvananthapuram: Even though the Pinarayi Vijayan government had announced a mobile application named 'Athidhi', the administration has failed to keep a daily record of those coming into the state from across the country to work. According to reports, the government does not have structured data on migrant workers flocking to the state daily. And neither it has provided any specific guidelines for the local bodies to ensure the number of migrant workers.

The government started to keep an eye on migrant workers after Mohammed Ameerul Islam was convicted in the case of rape and murder of a young woman in Perumbavoor in 2016. Prior to the Covid lockdown, the absence of accurate information regarding migrant labour became apparent. Following this, the state government decided to require migrant workers to register, however, it was later abandoned due to objections from migrant worker welfare organizations who said it violated their fundamental rights.

Earlier, the state police chief issued a circular instructing labour contractors to report all information regarding employees to the closest police station, although this is not being strictly complied with.

As per reports, only 10% of Kerala's 30 lakh migrant workers have families who have relocated there with them. Only people who have high incomes can currently bring their families, while everyone else must pay expensive rent fees to use other people's accommodations.

