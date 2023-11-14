Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala govt approves reimbursement of nearly Rs 75 lakh for CM, wife's medical expenses amid financial crisis

    Amid the severe financial crisis in Kerala, the state government has approved the reimbursement of Rs 74.99 lakh for Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his wife Kamala Vijayan's medical expenses.

     

    Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has issued an order sanctioning the medical expenses reimbursement from 2021 for the treatment of the Chief Minister and his wife Kamala Vijayan in the United States and Kerala. According to reports, Rs 72,09,482 was spent at the Mayo Clinic in America alone. The Chief Minister sought treatment at the Mayo Clinic in January, April and May 2022. In Kerala, Rs 74.99 lakh (Rs 7499932) has been sanctioned from the government exchequer, including the medical expenses of the Chief Minister's wife Kamala Vijayan.

    The cost of treatment at Mayo Clinic in the month of January 2022 was Rs 29,82,039. Rs 42,27,443 was spent here when the Chief Minister sought treatment in the months of April and May 2022. An amount of Rs 47,769 has been sanctioned for the treatment of Kamala Vijayan at the Legislative Hostel Health Clinic in Thiruvananthapuram from April to December 2022 and Rs 28,646 for the treatment of the Chief Minister in the same clinic during the same period.

    The order also sanctioned Rs 42,057 spent by the Chief Minister and his wife for treatment at the Thiruvananthapuram Legislative Hostel Health Clinic from April to August 2021. The Chief Minister sought treatment at the Secretariat Government Ayurveda Dispensary on 30 December 2020. He and his wife were also given Rs 32,905 for their stay at the Legislative Hostel Health Clinic from July of the same year to March 3, 2021.

    The other expenses include Rs 62,874 for the Chief Minister and his wife at the Legislative Hostel Health Clinic from December 2022 to August 2023, Rs 76,199 for the expenses of the Chief Minister and his wife at the Legislative Hostel Health Clinic from September 29, 2021 to March 29, 2022.

    The money for the Chief Minister's medical care has been approved, despite the state government's constant claims that it is in terrible financial condition. 
     

