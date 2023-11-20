'Don't try to pour dirt on the porridge of the poor': Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan opens up about LIFE mission

Kannur: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that, regardless of the challenges faced, the government remains unwavering in its commitment to the LIFE scheme. He emphasized that ensuring housing for all in Kerala is a humanitarian responsibility that demands collective support.

Addressing the public, the Chief Minister urged everyone to be prepared to contribute to this significant goal, emphasizing the need for collective effort. He also delivered a stern message to those attempting to hinder the LIFE scheme, stating, "Don't try to pour dirt on the porridge of the poor." This statement reflects the government's determination to overcome obstacles and continue working towards providing housing solutions for the people of Kerala.

"It was mentioned yesterday that Nava Kerala Sadas is also an attempt to open up the hidden things to the society. It has seen some scoffed at it today. Shouldn't the people know the things that are being hidden? The problem of housing construction is one of the issues that is kept hidden and people must know about it. If the Center had allocated funds for Kerala, it would have been possible to get closer to the goal of housing within this time." The Chief Minister said that they are trying to destroy the life mission by blocking funds, imposing unnecessary conditions, and using all other means.

Chief Minister's words:

"We are moving ahead with a commitment to realize the dream of a homeless-free Kerala. As part of Life Mission, it was targeted to complete the construction of 71,861 houses this financial year. However, 1,41,257 houses were contracted for construction. Out of this, 15,518 houses have been completed. The fact that twice as many houses are being built than the target is a response to those who deliberately spread the word that the Life Mission is broken. Life Mission was formed with the goal that everyone should live in safe housing. Every obstacle to progress towards that goal is serious.”

"The other day I saw a media report a news about a housing project with some errors. The news is that the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana housing project has stalled due to non-payment of shares by the central government. Since the Center has not set a target after 2020-21 under the PMAY Grameen scheme, no new houses have been allotted from that list for three years. The Center is not ready to correct this position. In Kerala, the number of beneficiaries involved in this scheme is 2,36,670. Out of this, the Center has already sanctioned assistance to 36,703 houses. Of these, 31,171 have been completed. Every year, the number of houses is decided by the Centre. The state has taken all steps to properly distribute the aid allotted to Kerala. The fact is that the Center is not allowed to construct more houses."

"The central government is giving Rs 72,000 per house for the rural scheme. The reality is that Kerala distributes it at Rs 4,00,000. In that news, it was said that the central share is of Rs 2,10,000. In PMAY Grameen, Kerala got Rs 187.5 crores instead of Rs 260.44 crores. Rs 157.58 crore has been spent out of this. As per the progress of the construction of the currently allotted houses, the remaining amount will be disbursed. There is a situation where strict conditions are imposed on the houses that are allowed. There is also a requirement to put up a big sign that PMAY is the beneficiary. A basic human need is shelter. It is not a good thing to insist that it should be used for the advertisement of the central government and the prime minister.