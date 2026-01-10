Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal assured the Malayalam Language Bill 2025 won't be discriminatory. However, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and Minister Priyank Kharge have strongly opposed the bill, calling it an imposition on linguistic minorities.

Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal sought to reassure the public amid mounting concerns over the proposed Malayalam Language Bill 2025, stating that the legislation would not lead to discrimination against any section of society. Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Balagopal said, "I can assure you about one thing that there will be no discrimination against anyone in the state," as criticism from neighbouring Karnataka intensified over the bill's provisions.

Karnataka Objects to Language 'Imposition'

The proposed bill has sparked a debate over the first compulsory language across Kerala. Earlier, speaking to the media in Bidar on Friday, regarding the issue surrounding the bill, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge said language promotion should not amount to imposition. "When states were formed, bifurcation was done on the basis of language. In Kasargod, more than 90% people speak Kannada. There is nothing wrong with promoting a language, but don't enforce it," he said.

CM Siddaramaiah Expresses 'Grave Concerns' in Letter

On Friday, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah wrote to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, expressing grave concerns over the bill. In his letter, Siddaramaiah warned that making Malayalam compulsory even in Kannada-medium schools could weaken minority-run educational institutions and burden children in border areas.

Emphasising India's pluralistic ethos, the Karnataka CM noted that regions like Kasargod have historically thrived on linguistic harmony, with Malayalam, Kannada, Tulu, Beary and other languages shaping everyday life and identity.

While reiterating Karnataka's pride in the Kannada language, he stressed that language promotion must never become imposition.

Calling for reconsideration, Siddaramaiah urged the Kerala government to engage in wider consultations with linguistic minorities, educators and neighbouring states. He maintained that Karnataka would oppose the bill, if passed, using every constitutional means to defend minority rights and uphold the plural spirit of the Constitution. (ANI)