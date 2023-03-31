Kerala: Flight ticket price skyrocket by 5 times as summer travel demand peaks; check details

According to the agencies, this is the only way to make up for the losses during the seasons when there are less travellers. The Covid-19 has put several airline firms in the centre of a serious issue while increase in fuel price has also put an impact on the flight ticket rates.

Due to an increase in air travel costs, international travellers, notably students, are in a crisis. People living outsie their native country pay five times more the price of air travel to go back to places like Canada. However, the airlines have blamed rising expenses and rise in demand for the latest rate increase. Due to the steep rise in travel costs, students are also experiencing financial hardship.

The two-year Covid-19 pandemic has forced airlines to resort to holiday services, which has resulted in sharp price increases for flights. The rates started to rise significantly as soon as the six-month summer timetable, which runs from the final week of March to October, was underway. The influx of college students into the United States, Canada, and Europe has had a huge impact on this.

Also read: Indore stepwell collapse: Police file FIR against two temple trust members for culpable homicide

The cost of tickets from Thiruvananthapuram to Toronto, Canada, and return has significantly increased. It is reportedly said that starting from May 1, Air India will charge Rs 2,20,700 for a ticket from Thiruvananthapuram to Toronto for the service. Meanwhile, a ticket from Toronto to Thiruvananthapuram costs just Rs. 45,350 and Thiruvananthapuram to New York ticket price is Rs 94,800 while the return cost to Thiruvananthapuram is only Rs 38,300.

From May 1, Etihad Airlines will charge Rs 60,000 from Thiruvananthapuram to London. On the other hand, Air India will charge just Rs 36,100 from London to Thiruvananthapuram. In other words, the companies gradually began charging fees as the flow of expatriates to foreign nations, notably the Gulf, increased. The agencies of airline companies also note that price increases are typical in times of high demand.

Also read: BJP's Rajyavardhan Rathore attacks Congress over 2012 proposal to build new Parliament for 3 times the cost

According to the agencies, this is the only way to make up for the losses during the seasons when there are less travellers. The Covid-19 has put several airline firms in the centre of a serious issue while increase in fuel price has also put an impact on the flight ticket rates. Companies contend that lowering other tax rates and regulating fuel prices are two ways that governments might provide relief.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has sent a letter to the Prime Minister seeking central intervention in the increase in airfares. The Chief Minister said that the rate hike is affecting the expatriates and is a big blow to the common man. In the interests of preventing airlines from overcharging passengers during peak times, the letter urged that the central government hold negotiations with the airlines.