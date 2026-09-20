The health of two orangutan babies at Nandankanan Zoo, who had been suffering from anaemia, is now stable. The babies are showing normal behaviour and activity. Experts have provided advice on feeding, healthcare, and management.

The health condition of two orangutan babies housed at Nandankanan Zoological Park is stable, with the animals showing normal behaviour and activity, according to a health assessment report from Nandankanan Zoo. The orangutan babies, who had earlier been suffering from severe anaemia, are showing normal activity and behaviour. Their faecal consistency has also been reported to be normal. The quantity of milk being given to the babies is gradually being increased, while steamed carrot and beans have also been added to their diet.

Behavioural enrichment, including ladders and ropes, has been provided in the quarantine cell to encourage the babies to remain active. Members of the Technical Committee, Dr Abhijit Bhawal, Veterinary Officer at Delhi Zoo, and Dr Sanath Krishna Muliya, Wildlife Veterinarian at the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), Dehradun, visited the quarantine facility on Saturday. The experts examined the orangutan babies and provided advice on feeding, healthcare and management interventions.

They advised that the feed quantity be increased gradually and solid food be introduced into the diet. They also recommended administering ivermectin or doramectin to eliminate the worm load completely.

The orangutan babies are currently being kept under observation at the quarantine facility, with their diet and activity being monitored as part of their ongoing care.

All Five Rescued Orangutans Stable

Meanwhile, all five rescued baby orangutans currently housed at the quarantine facility of Nandankanan Zoological Park are in a stable condition and showing normal feed acceptance, zoo officials. The health evaluation report, released by Nandankanan Zoological Park Deputy Director Pradeep Mirase on Saturday, confirmed that the group—comprising three males and two females—underwent comprehensive medical examinations, including thermal camera temperature screenings.

According to the clinical observations, the three male infants recorded body weights of 5.34 kg, 3.56 kg, and 3.1 kg, with body temperatures registering between 98.6°F and 101°F. The two female infants recorded weights of 4.28 kg and 2.18 kg, with temperatures noted at 98.8°F and 99.3°F, respectively. All five infants were reported to be in an apparently stable condition and were showing normal feeding patterns.

The five orangutans, two females and three males, are approximately one year old. Forest officials, veterinarians, and biologists examined the animals, while the department also coordinated with scientists from Nandankanan and the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI). (ANI)