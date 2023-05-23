Kerala: Father of two arrested for sexually assaulting 15-year-old multiple times

Akshay, a father of two, was detained by the Kerala police after he repeatedly assaulted a Class 10 student at Vilappilsala in Thiruvananthapuram. According to the police, he intimidated the girl not to tell anybody about his sexual harassment of her and repeatedly harassed her in the rented home where he resided.

Thiruvananthapuram: A 26-year-old man was arrested by Kerala police for sexually assaulting a Class 10 student in Vilappilsala in Thiruvananthapuram. The accused, Akshay, is a father of two, who lives in a rented house at Kundamankadavu.

According to the police, he intimidated the girl not to tell anybody about his sexual harassment of her and repeatedly harassed her in the rented home where he resided.

The child was emotionally worn out after her experience and told her close relative about it. Following an investigation into the family's complaint, the police detained the culprit. A squad consisting of Station House Officer Suresh Kumar, SI Ashish, GS I Baiju, and CPOs Praju, Rajesh, and Ajith nabbed the suspect.

The Kerala Police investigated 133 incidents of child sexual assault and detained eight people who were involved in posting and disseminating explicit content online. The Countering Child Sexual Exploitation (CCSE) team conducted coordinated operations around the state on Sunday, and these arrests were the result.

The operations were part of Operation P-Hunt, a campaign to break up networks and people who share and distribute child abuse content. P-Hunt's nodal official for Cyberdome, IG P Prakash, reported that 449 locations had been found and the associated information had been forwarded to 449 teams working under district police chiefs. The raids consequently resulted in the seizure of 212 devices, he continued.

Mobile phones, modems, hard drives, memory cards, laptops, and computers were among the confiscated items, and they all carried distressing footage showing child abuse. Some of the victims looked to be local kids, ranging in age from five to sixteen. Notably, many of the accused suspects were technologically savvy white-collar workers and IT professionals who used encryption software to post and download offensive content from the dark web.

