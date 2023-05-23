Topping the UPSC CSE 2022 merit list was a surprise: Delhi University alumnus Ishita Kishore

Ishita Kishore, an alumna of Air Force Bal Bharti School and SRCC in Delhi, has emerged as the topper of UPSC CSE 2022 final results. There are 14 women and 11 men among the top 25 candidates, according to the Union Public Service Commission examination 2022 results.

Ishita Kishore, a graduate of Delhi University, achieved first place in the most recent civil services examination, which saw women earn the top four positions. Garima Lohia, Uma Harathi N, and Smriti Mishra respectively earned the second, third, and fourth spots. According to the results of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) test 2022 that were released today, there are 14 women and 11 men among the top 25 candidates.

Kishore, an Economics graduate from Delhi's Shri Ram College of Commerce, the success came in her third attempt. She wants to join the Indian Administrative Service.

Kishore claimed that while she was certain of being selected, but being in first place on the merit list surprised her. "I was confident about qualifying the UPSC exam but topping the merit list came as a surprise. I wants to serve the country by joining the Indian Administration Services (IAS).I m so happy," she wrote in a tweet.

She further wrote: "I don't know what exactly worked for me but personally what I tried to do was work on my mains examinations by practicing, looking at previous years' question papers, making notes from newspapers and revising them. I think all of them together helped me clear the exams."

Kishore gave credit to everyone who was involved in her journey especially her parents. "They were extremely supportive and friends who guided me," she added.

Having completed her education at Bal Bharti school, Ishita pursued Economics Honors at SRCC. Her academic background laid a strong foundation for her journey toward the civil services. Coming from a family with a strong military background, Ishita's father being an Indian Air Force officer, she developed a deep-rooted passion for serving the nation.

The commission has recommended a total of 933 candidates (613 men and 320 women) for appointment to various services, marking the beginning of their journey in civil services.