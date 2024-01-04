Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Fake POCSO case filed against youth in Kasaragod after he backed out of marriage

    The man said that when he backed out of a marriage knowing that the girl was a minor, her family targeted him. The family of the girl tried to extort Rs 15 lakh from the youth over a fake case.

    Kasaragod: A fake POCSO case was registered against a young businessman in Kasaragod. The youth complained to the district police chief and the IG that a group including a lawyer and the police was behind it. The man said that when he backed out of a marriage knowing that the girl was a minor, her family targeted him. The family of the girl tried to extort Rs 15 lakh from the youth over a fake case.

    The incident related to this case took place on July 2023, when he visited the girl's house but withdrew from the wedding upon learning she was a minor. After rejecting the wedding, the young man went to a foreign country to run a business. He got married to another young woman at the end of December 2023. A fake harassment complaint was filed at Hozdurg police station by a relative of the girl, whom the young man had planned to marry earlier, seeking Rs 15 lakhs to withdraw the case. However, the police did not register the complaint.

    The young man claims that he kept getting calls when he wasn't ready to pay. Despite the fact that this is a POCSO case, it is evident from the phone call that the inspector wants to settle the matter. The youth filed a complaint against Naufal and Adv Nusaib, Hosdurg Police station inspector Shine for threatening him continuously to withdraw the case with payment. It is alleged in the complaint that this group tried to extort money by threatening to be implicated in a false case. The Hosdurg Police have registered a case against the young man after learning that he had filed a complaint with the Kasarkot district police chief.

