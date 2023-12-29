Kerala: Etihad Airways to resume services to Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode from January 1

Abu Dhabi: Etihad Airways will resume their daily services from Abu Dhabi to Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram from January 1. Currently, Airways is operating its services only to Kochi.

The flight will depart from Abu Dhabi at 3:20 am and reach Thiruvananthapuram at 9 am. The returning flight will depart at 10:05 am and reach Abu Dhabi at 12:55 pm. The service is operated by a 198-seater aircraft.

The flight from Abu Dhabi to Kozhikode will depart at 2.20 pm and reach Karipur at 7.55 pm. It will depart back at 9.30 pm and land in Abu Dhabi at 12.05 am. Bus facilities from Dubai have also been introduced for new services. The bus service should also be booked at the time of booking the flight ticket.

Meanwhile, Air India Express has announced the initiation of daily direct flights between Bengaluru and Kozhikode, scheduled to commence on January 16th. The inaugural flight on the Bengaluru-Kozhikode route, numbered IX 0876, is set to take off at 18:45 hours on January 16, 2024, reaching Kozhikode by 19:45 hours. The return journey, IX 0860, will depart from Kozhikode at 20:15 hours and land in Bengaluru at 21:15 hours.

The introduction of the new daily direct flight from Bengaluru to Kozhikode not only facilitates direct travel between the two cities but also opens up a network of 22 destinations for the residents of Kozhikode. Passengers can now enjoy convenient one-stop flights to key cities such as Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Goa, Jaipur, Pune, Varanasi, and more. Bengaluru serves as the central hub, with Air India Express operating a robust schedule of 344 weekly flights, providing seamless connectivity to various national and international destinations