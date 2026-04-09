Keralam Health Minister and LDF candidate Veena George cast her vote in Aranmula, expressing confidence in the ruling alliance's victory. She cited significant development projects as the key reason for public support for the LDF.

Keralam Health Minister and Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate Veena George on Thursday cast her vote in the Assembly elections being held today and expressed confidence, stating that people have decided to vote for the ruling alliance here.

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Veena George, who is contesting from the Aranmula Assembly constituency, voted at Anappara Government School in Pathanamthitta.

LDF Confident on Development Plank

Speaking to ANI, George expressed confidence, saying LDF will definitely get the third chance because of all the developmental projects the government has carried out during this time. "In Aranmula constituency, we will win with a clear majority. LDF will definitely get the third chance because of all the developmental projects the government has carried out during this time. Take the case of Pathanamthitta; if you look around, you can see what fantastic changes have happened in the town.

Highlighting the development that happened during the tenure, she said, people have decided to vote for the LDF. "You can see the stadium, you can see the hospital, you can see all the other new offices, and new roads. So this has happened during this tenure, and people cast their vote for development. People have decided to vote for LDF," said George.

Key Contenders in Aranmula

Meanwhile, other key contenders in the Aranmula Assembly constituency include Congress candidate Abin Varkey Kodiyattu and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kummanam Rajasekharan. Other candidates from smaller parties, including the Ambedkarite Party of India, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) [SUCI(C)], are also in the fray, making it a multi-cornered contest.

In the 2021 Assembly elections, Veena George of the CPI(M) secured victory with 74,950 votes, accounting for 46.5 per cent of the total votes. She defeated Congress candidate K Sivadasan Nair, who garnered 55,947 votes (34.7 per cent).

Polling Underway Across Kerala

Meanwhile, several prominent leaders across Keralam exercised their voting rights earlier this morning as polling gained momentum across the state. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan cast his vote at Pinarayi RC Amala Basic Upper Primary School in Kannur. Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Keralam Legislative Assembly V D Satheesan voted at Kesari Government Arts and Science College in Ernakulam. Keralam Congress president Sunny Joseph cast his vote at a polling booth in Kannur, while Congress MP Hibi Eden cast his vote at SNDP Nursery School in Kochi. UDF candidate from Palakkad Assembly constituency Ramesh Pisharody also cast his vote at a polling station in Thrippunithura.

Polling Details

Polling for the 2026 Keralam Assembly elections is being held in a single phase, with counting scheduled for May 4. (ANI)