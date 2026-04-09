Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan lauded voters for their enthusiastic participation in the peaceful state elections. He thanked all officials for the smooth conduct and praised the high voter turnout despite challenges like the summer heat and bad weather.

CM Hails Enthusiastic and Peaceful Voter Participation

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday lauded Kerala's voters for their enthusiastic participation in the ongoing elections, noting that polling in the state has been completed peacefully. In a Facebook post, Vijayan expressed his heartfelt thanks to all voters who exercised their right to vote and contributed to the democratic process.

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"Only a very short campaign time was available this time. However, the enthusiasm of the political activists who worked tirelessly despite the scorching summer heat is worth mentioning. The people who reached the polling booths despite the bad weather gave a glimpse of Kerala's high sense of democracy and high commitment to the country. This huge turnout is highly commendable," he wrote.

Appreciation for Officials and Security Personnel

The Chief Minister further praised the role of election officials, police and central force members, health workers, volunteers, and others who ensured the smooth conduct of elections across the state. "It is a great achievement that we were able to complete the polls peacefully without any untoward incident anywhere in the state. Special appreciation goes to the election officials who worked around the clock for the successful implementation of this massive process, the police-central force members who provided security, health workers, volunteers and others who worked at various levels," he added.

Vijayan concluded his message by reiterating Kerala's democratic spirit and calling for continued progress in the state. "Heartfelt greetings once again to Kerala's sense of democracy and people's participation. Let us move forward together, for New Kerala," he wrote.

The Political Stakes

Pinarayi Vijayan is eyeing a historic third consecutive term from the Dharmadam constituency. While the constituency is the fortress for the Left, the 2026 race is shaping up to be more than just a victory lap, both from the United Democratic Front led by Congress, and BJP led National Democratic Alliance.

Polling for the 140-seat Keralam Legislative Assembly was completed today, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4. Both the incumbent LDF and the Opposition Congress-led UDF are eyeing to breach the 71-seat mark, while the BJP-led NDA is looking to enter the Assembly via the gateway opened in the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation polls.