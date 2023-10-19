Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: ED finds embezzlement of NHAI funds at Paliyekkara toll plaza after raids; Read

    The ED had conducted search operations at various offices including Guruvayoor Infrastructure Private Limited (GIPL) in Thrissur's Paliyekkara toll plaza in connection with a case involving the misappropriation of NHAI funds.

    Kerala: ED finds embezzlement of NHAI funds at Paliyekkara toll plaza after raids; Read anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 19, 2023, 10:47 AM IST

    New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate had conducted search operations at several offices in West Bengal's Kolkata, Telangana's Hyderabad and Kerala's Thrissur district under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA). According to the agency statement, on October 16, 2023, under the provisions of the PMLA, 2002, ED searched the offices of Bharat Road Network Limited (BRNL) in Kolkata, Guruvayoor Infrastructure Private Limited (GIPL) in Kolkata, KMC Constructions Ltd. in Hyderabad, and GIPL office in Thrissur in connection with a case involving the misappropriation of NHAI funds.

    Kerala: ED raids Paliyekkara toll plaza office over alleged corruption in NH stretch construction

    It should be noted that the Paliyekkara toll plaza is run by GIPL. On Monday, ED also conducted a raid at the plaza.

    The ED launched an investigation on the basis of an FIR filed by CBI under various sections of IPC, 1860 and the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 against Guruvayoor Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. (GIPL) and others. The FIR alleged that the company and its former Director Vikram Reddy engaged in criminal conspiracy with unidentified NHAI, Palakkad officials in connection with the completion of work related to two sections of National Highway 47 between 2006 and 2016, thereby embezzling funds of NHAI worth Rs 102.44 crore.

    According to the ED investigation, the accused company GIPL and subcontractor KMC Constructions Limited, along with NHAI officials and the project Independent Engineer, illegally secured the road project's completion certificate and began obtaining tolls from the general public.

    The inquiry has also shown that the accused company illegally made money by letting out the advertising space while the bus bays were still being built. Thus, the accused received an unauthorised advantage of Rs. 125.21 crore, which is the cost of the work that was never completed and the proceeds of crime as defined under PMLA, 2002.

    It was found during the investigations that GIPL put the toll collections in mutual funds without paying NHAI for the work that was not completed. As a result, Guruvayoor Infrastructure Private Limited's bank account and fixed deposits in Kolkata were subject to a freezing order under Section 17(1-A) of the PMLA, 2002, for a sum of Rs 125.21 crore.

    Additionally, searches resulted in the seizure of incriminating documents from KMC Constructions Limited's office space, which showed that the company had sold its 51% stake in GIPL to BRNL without carrying out a proper valuation and without obtaining the required NHAI approval as per the terms of the contract. As a result, KMC Constructions Limited's bank balances totaling Rs 1.37 crore were subject to a freezing order imposed in accordance with Section 17(1-A) of the PMLA, 2002.
     

    Last Updated Oct 19, 2023, 10:47 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-492 October 19 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-492 October 19 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Pak cricketers safer in India than Pak...' MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar slams fake news over Bengaluru cafe fire

    Pak cricketers safer in India than Pak...' MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar slams fake news over Bengaluru cafe fire

    Kerala: Three members of a family found hanging in Palakkad rkn

    Kerala: Three members of a family found hanging in Palakkad

    Kerala to receive heavy rainfall with thunder, lightening in next 5 days rkn

    Kerala to receive heavy rainfall with thunder, lightening in next 5 days

    Send Supriya Sule to Gaza: Assam CM Himanta Sarma counters Sharad Pawar's attack on PM Modi AJR

    'Send Supriya Sule to Gaza': Assam CM Himanta Sarma counters Sharad Pawar's attack on PM Modi (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    'Ghost' movie: Shiva Rajkumar's fans shatter glass of Bengaluru theatre over frustration of late entry vkp

    'Ghost' movie: Shiva Rajkumar's fans shatter glass of Bengaluru theatre over frustration of late entry

    OnePlus Open foldable phone to launch today When where to watch event LIVE What to expect gcw

    OnePlus Open foldable phone to launch today: When & where to watch event LIVE? What to expect?

    UT 69: Raj Kundra gets emotional recalling time spent in jail says, 'Family pe maat jao yaar' RKK

    UT 69: Raj Kundra gets emotional recalling time spent in jail says, 'Family pe maat jao yaar'

    Bigg Boss 17: Is Ankita Lokhande planning to have a baby with Vicky Jain? Here's what we know RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: Is Ankita Lokhande planning to have a baby with Vicky Jain? Here's what we know

    Empuraan: Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar to make his debut in Malayalam with Mohanlal starrer rkn

    Empuraan: Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar to make his debut in Malayalam with Mohanlal starrer

    Recent Videos

    Israel Hamas War Asianet News Network in Ramallah Palestinians say we love Hamas; we will die here, will not leave VKP

    Israel-Palestine War: 'We love Hamas; we will die here, won't leave...' say Palestinians in Ramallah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera Mohanan

    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    Video Icon
    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of the Hamas Shura Council

    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of Hamas Shura Council (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IOC member Nita Ambani reacts on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games

    'Day of great joy...' IOC member Nita Ambani on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games (WATCH)

    Video Icon