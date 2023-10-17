Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: ED raids Paliyekkara toll plaza office over alleged corruption in NH stretch construction

    The Enforcement Directorate (ED) started a raid at Thrissur's Paliyekkara toll plaza company in connection with the National Highway construction project. The raid was conducted based on a complaint alleging financial irregularities in the project.

    Kerala: ED raids Paliyekkara toll plaza office over alleged corruption in NH stretch construction anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 17, 2023, 1:55 PM IST

    Kochi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) who started a raid at the office of the Paliyekkara Toll Plaza in Thrissur on Monday has completed 24 hours. The raid was conducted based on a complaint alleging financial irregularities against the toll plaza company in connection with the National Highway construction project. The Guruvayur Infrastructure Pvt Ltd (GIPL) that operates the toll was charge-sheeted by the CBI for corruption in the building of NH 544 (formerly NH 47). In continuation with this, the ED conducted a search at the toll plaza on Monday. GIPL is a collaboration between two Hyderabad- and Kolkata-based private businesses.

    From the toll office, the ED team from Kochi has retrieved a number of documents. The agency intends to extend the investigation to Hyderabad, the location of GIPL's head office.

    The complaint against GIPL is that it violated the terms of the concession agreement by constructing poor-quality roads along the approximately 27 km between Mannuthy and Edappally, with a total thickness of semi-dense bituminous concrete and macadam of only 7.5 cm as opposed to the 10 cm required by the agreement at various locations. 

    Before conducting a raid, ED officers went through the F.I.R. that the CBI had prepared. The ED claims that employees are also complicit in financial fraud. The authorities are investigating the toll plaza employees' bank accounts and financial dealings. The ED is also looking into claims of corruption in the acquisition of tar and the construction of service roads.

    Last Updated Oct 17, 2023, 1:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    From petitions to progress: Tracking India's same-sex marriage case history AJR

    From petitions to progress: Tracking India's same-sex marriage case history

    Kerala: Post-mortem of the four students who died in Thrissur river to be held today rkn

    Kerala: Post-mortem of the four students who died in Thrissur river to be held today

    Hotline to safe houses CJI directives to Centre states UTs to ensure no discriminate against queer community gcw

    Hotline to safe houses: CJI's directives to Centre, states to ensure no discrimination against queer community

    Kerala: Man dies by falling into pit on National Highway in Alappuzha rkn

    Kerala: Man dies by falling into pit on National Highway in Alappuzha

    Supreme Court recognises queer couples' right, stops short of legalising same-sex marriage AJR

    Supreme Court recognises queer couples' right, stops short of legalising same-sex marriage

    Recent Stories

    Reduce stress with Pilates: Know how these exercises can combat anxiety and depression RBA

    Reduce stress with Pilates: Know how these exercises can combat anxiety and depression

    football Lionel Messi is set to win record-extending 8th Ballon d'Or this year, claims report snt

    Lionel Messi is set to win record-extending 8th Ballon d'Or this year, claims report

    THROWBACK: Aishwarya Rai pranks ex Vivek Oberoi; old Coco-Cola ad clip goes VIRAL on Reddit - WATCH vma

    THROWBACK: Aishwarya Rai pranks ex Vivek Oberoi; old Coco-Cola ad clip goes VIRAL on Reddit - WATCH

    cricket Sri Lanka cricket revokes Gunathilaka's suspension; clearing path for National comeback osf

    Sri Lanka cricket revokes Gunathilaka's suspension; clearing path for National comeback

    6 amazing health benefits of white chocolate rkn eai

    6 amazing health benefits of white chocolate

    Recent Videos

    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of the Hamas Shura Council

    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of Hamas Shura Council (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IOC member Nita Ambani reacts on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games

    'Day of great joy...' IOC member Nita Ambani on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Working outside Bengal adds a lot of responsibility ATG

    Exclusive: Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Durga Ma has been kind to me'

    Video Icon
    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit WATCH AJR

    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon