Kerala earns Rs 759 crores from Onam liquor sale this year

    Bevco sold liquor worth Rs 759 crores this Onam in Kerala and the government would receive Rs 675 crores in tax from this. In August 2023, liquor worth Rs 1799 crores was sold. Whereas, the sales of alcohol in August 2022 totaled Rs.1522 crores. 

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 31, 2023, 1:48 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: This year's Onam festival saw record-breaking sales of liquor from Kerala State Beverages Corporation (Bevco). Recent sources state that from August 21 to August 30 there was a sale of liquor worth Rs 759 crores. The government would receive Rs 675 crores in tax from this. Onam sales in the preceding year totaled Rs 700 crores. This year, though, there was an 8.5% increase. 

    The day before Onam, on Uthradam, had the biggest sales. At the Bevco outlet on Uthradam, more than 6 lakh people accessed the store and purchased liquor worth Rs 121 crores. 

    In August 2023, liquor worth Rs 1799 crores was sold. Whereas, the sales of alcohol in August 2022 totaled Rs.1522 crores. 

    A total of 70,000 cases of Jawan rum were sold this year. The Bevco outlet in Tirur of the Malappuram district had the highest sales, followed by Irinjalakuda in the Thrissur district, according to the most recent data.

    Earlier, it was projected that Kerala sold alcohol worth Rs 665 crore in the first nine days of Onam until Monday (Aug 28). This is a rise of Rs 41 crore from the previous year's record sales of Rs 624 crore during the same time. The Bevco outlet in Irinjalakuda in Thrissur district recorded the highest liquor sale of Rs 1.06 crore on Monday. This was followed by Ashramam Bevco outlet in Kollam which recorded liquor sales of Rs 1.01 crore.

