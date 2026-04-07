A CPI supporter, farmer Chellappan Pulikkaseri, was found hanging at an LDF office in Vaikom after alleging party leaders destroyed his livelihood. Congress leader KC Venugopal slammed the LDF govt and demanded a response from CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

A CPI supporter was found hanging at an Left Democratic Front election committee office in Thalayazham in Vaikom in Kottayam district of Keralam on Tuesday, police said. The deceased has been identified as Chellappan Pulikkaseri, a farmer He had reportedly alleged that CPI district leaders had destroyed his livelihood.

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Congress Criticises LDF Government

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram, Congress MP and AICC General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal called on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to respond to the incident. He criticisied the ruling Left Democratic Party (LDF) in the State. "I say with clear confidence that the UDF government will come to power. Kerala is ready for a UDF government to come to power. Today, a farmer died by suicide at the CPI office in Vaikom. This is shocking. The Agriculture Department has been handled by the CPI. The LDF government has turned into a party that drives farmers to death. The Chief Minister must respond to this. A government that protects farmers will come to power in Keralam," Venugopal said.

Vaikom Constituency and Poll Context

Assembly Polls to elect 140 MLAs in Keralam is set to be held on April 9 with counting on May 4. The Vaikom Assembly, is represented by C.K. Asha of the Communist Party of India (CPI). The previous MLA was K. Ajith (CPI). The constituency, a reserved seat has been held by CPI since 2006.

LDF Campaign and Progress Report

Earlier, Keralam Chief Minister and CPI (M) candidate Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday held a roadshow in his home constituency, Dharmadam.The roadshow witnessed enthusiastic participation from the supporters of CM Vijayan and his party.Earlier in the day, the Left Democratic Front government placed its progress report of performance before the electorate ahead of the April 9 Assembly polls in Keralam.

Addressing a press conference in Dharmadam, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan highlighted several key achievements of the LDF government.He said that 97 per cent of the promises made by the 2021 LDF election manifesto have been implemented, and others are in the advanced stages of implementation. He said that the report is being presented in the 10th year of the LDF government. Presenting accounts before the public is the responsibility of the government, he said, adding that such reports have been published regularly since 2017. (ANI)