    Kerala couple who committed suicide in Kodagu got married a few months ago

    More details about the Kollam couple who committed suicide in Karnataka's Kodagu on Saturday (Dec 9) are out. The Vinod Babusenan (43) and Jibi Abraham  (37) got married a few months ago. This was their second marriage. They have not blamed anyone for their suicide. 

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Dec 11, 2023, 10:55 AM IST

    Bengaluru: A Kollam family identified as Vinod Babusenan (43), his wife Jibi Abraham (37) and their daughter Jane Maria Jacob (11) were found dead in a resort near Kodagu. Police said financial problems were the reason for the suicide. The family was found dead by the resort staff on Saturday (Dec 9) afternoon. Vinod and Jibi were found hanging and the child was lying dead on the bed. 

    Also read: Karnataka: Couple from Kerala kills 11-year-old daughter, then commits suicide; cites 'financial crisis'

    Now more details have emerged about the family. Vinod was a retired army man and Jibi was a college lecturer in Thiruvalla. This is the second marriage of both of them. Jane Mariya Jacob is the daughter of Jibi's first marriage. The child continued to stay with Jibi after the latter's second marriage. Vinod also has a child from his first marriage. Jibi Abraham is a native of Kottayam's Aymanam. 

    Jibi's first marriage was with a native of Kasaragod and the relationship was ended. Vinod who worked in the army till 2012, ran an educational consultancy. It was during this time, that he met Jibi, a teacher in the Department of Biotechnology, at Marthoma College, Thiruvalla. 

    The couple got married a few months ago. They were living in a rented apartment in Thiruvalla. 

    They reached the resort in Kodagu at 6 pm on December 8 (Friday) and booked their room. After a little break, the family went for a walk around the resort. The family was allegedly in excellent spirits when they arrived, according to Anand, the resort's manager. The family went for a stroll and then went to a local shop before returning for dinner. Vinod had promised the resort staff that they would leave at 10 a.m. on Saturday, but when they did not, the staff went to check on them. 

    At the checkout time, one of the staff members knocked on the door, but no one responded. Thirty minutes later, the staff team attempted knocking again. This time, they noticed the family's slippers outside the cottage, which made them suspicious. According to a police spokesman, they noticed the couple hanging as they glanced through the window and the child was lying dead on the bed.

    The police have also recovered a suicide note signed by Vinod and Jibi stating that no one else is responsible for the death. The police concluded that both of them hanged themselves after killing the child due to financial problems.

    Last Updated Dec 11, 2023, 11:11 AM IST
