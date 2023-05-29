Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Singer Chinmayi Sripaada urges CM MK Stalin demanding action against Vairamuthu; check details

    Chinmayi Sripaada, a singer and dubbing artist, tweeted Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin asking him to take action against Vairamuthu. During the #MeToo movement, the lyricist was named by over 17 women for sexually assaulting them.

    Chinmayi Sripaada, a playback vocalist and dubbing artist, has spoken out against lyricist Vairamuthu, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by more than 17 women as part of the #MeToo movement. She recently sent a lengthy tweet to MK Stalin, the chief minister of Tamil Nadu. She urged him to take action against Vairamuthu in the tweet. She further disclosed that she is contesting a court case and has been barred from the Tamil cinema business.

    On May 29, Chinmayi explained in a lengthy tweet to MK Stalin and Kanimozhi of the DMK how Vairamuthu had used his political connections to suppress numerous women. She added that Vairamuthu and Brij Bhushan, who were accused of harassing seven female wrestlers, should be subject to the same guidelines.

    "The rules cannot be different for Vairamuthu and Brij Bhushan. Our Champion wrestlers and the Country’s pride including a Minor have named Brij Bhushan 17+ women have named Vairamuthu who has used the proximity to your party and You, to silence me, others and ruin the careers of women who are talented and had dreams. His talent is not greater than all of us. This is happening right under your nose."

    The tweet also read: 17+ women have named your friend / supporter Mr Vairamuthu who continues to enjoy your proximity which he uses to silence women who speak up even more. Your party continues to platform him, as have other politicians in Tamilnadu. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin)

    I have filed a complaint with the NCW way back in 2018-2019 because that was the only route available for many of us, and handed a handwritten complaint to police officers that came home to investigate. I have enough circumstantial evidence including phone call records where Vairamuthu arranged a call to arrive at a ‘compromise’. His son Madhan Karky was also informed via text to which he called, responded and agreed he and his family were already aware of his father’s behaviour several years ago. However, Vairamuthu has repeatedly refuted all of the accusations.

    Last Updated May 29, 2023, 7:03 PM IST
