    Delhi likely to witness more showers today, IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai

    Light rain is predicted in Delhi-NCR today. The Met Office has issued a yellow alert. Mumbai is set to see a rainy rest of the week. While the IMD has issued an 'orange alert' for the city on Thursday, a yellow alert is in place for Friday as of now.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 6, 2023, 8:58 AM IST

    Delhiites woke up to pleasant weather on Thursday morning as rain lashed several parts of the city with the Meteorological office predicting more showers over the next few days. The national capital is expected to see overcast conditions with a chance of drizzle or light showers on Thursday. According to the IMD, the maximum and lowest temperatures will probably range between 36 and 25 degrees Celsius.

    Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'orange alert' in Mumbai indicating that heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at a few places on Thursday, July 6. The weather department had downgraded its 'orange' alert issued for the city on Wednesday to a 'yellow' alert.' A district-by-district prediction indicates that Mumbai will see heavy rain on Thursday and Friday and moderate rain during the weekend. 

    The MeT centre has issued a'red alert' warning of exceptionally heavy rains in some areas of Raigad and Ratnagiri, while a 'orange alert' has been issued for districts in Thane, Palghar, and Pune.

    The monsoon is likely to be normal in July across the country, barring parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh and south Bihar, with above-normal temperatures expected throughout the month, the India Meteorological Department said. The phenomenon of warming of the equatorial Pacific Ocean, called the El Nino conditions, are expected to develop in July. El Nino is known to suppress monsoon rainfall.

