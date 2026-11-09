Kerala's Civil Supplies Department has inspected Kochi fuel pumps for E20 petrol density following concerns over ethanol blending levels, while oil companies and the central ministry maintain that all fuel standards are being met.

Kerala Inspects Fuel Pumps Over Ethanol Concerns

Kochi (Keralam) [India], November 9 (ANI): Keralam Civil Supplies Department has conducted an inspection at fuel pumps in Kochi to check for the E20 petrol density amid the controversy around excessive ethanol blending. District Civil Supplies Officer, Shaji PR, said that they have flagged six samples and sent two for testing. The lab results are awaited.

"We conducted an inspection... We have inspected the details of the quantity of ethanol in the motor spirit, ordinary petrol. There were six samples at the rate of one litre taken. We sent two samples to an analytical chemical laboratory in Kakinada. We are waiting for the result," Shaji PR told ANI.

Political Controversy Over Ethanol Blending

Karnataka Minister Rizwan Arshad on Friday raised concerns over the impact of high ethanol-blended petrol on vehicles, warning that fuel containing more than 20 per cent ethanol could damage components of vehicles not designed to handle higher ethanol concentrations. During a press conference on November 6, Arshad said the government had collected 63 samples from different locations in every district and from all major oil companies.

Even the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, also questioned the Centre over alleged excess ethanol content in petrol sold across Karnataka, asking when action would be taken against oil companies supplying fuel beyond the prescribed 20 per cent limit. In a post on X, the Congress leader wrote, "E20 turns into '420' (a scam) — Petrol theft from the public's vehicles! The Modi government claims that petrol contains 20% ethanol. The Karnataka government collected petrol samples from 7 districts and had them tested at an accredited laboratory," he said.

The Department of Food, Civil Supplies, Consumer Affairs and Legal Metrology of Karnataka claimed that motor spirit sold at specific retail outlets in the state contained between 26 per cent and 31 per cent ethanol.

Official Response from Government and Oil Companies

All 893 samples of E20 petrol drawn from public sector oil marketing companies across 27 States and Union Territories have conformed to prescribed quality standards, refuting claims of excessive ethanol blending, according to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

Three state-run Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, highlighted that ethanol blending is a controlled and automated process operating under statutory guidelines rather than manual interventions. (ANI)

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