Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan reaffirmed the LDF government will not implement the CAA. He also demanded the withdrawal of the FCRA, arguing its strict enforcement harms charitable organizations and views their activities with suspicion.

Keralam Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday reaffirmed that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government has honoured its promise of not implementing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the state. He also raised strong concerns over the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), calling for its withdrawal amid strict enforcement measures that he said are impacting charitable organisations.

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CM Vijayan Slams FCRA, Reaffirms CAA Stance

"The LDF government has upheld its promise of not implementing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the state," Vijayan said, underlining the state government's commitment to protecting citizens' rights. Speaking on the FCRA, he added, "It is being implemented in a hasty manner, where even minor delays in submitting accounts lead to strict action. Charitable activities are being viewed with suspicion under the law."

Vijayan criticised the intensification of the regulation under the current central government. "While the Congress initially introduced the law, the BJP has further strengthened and intensified it. I demand that FCRA be withdrawn," he said, highlighting the challenges faced by non-profit organisations and voluntary institutions in Kerala.

Kiren Rijiju Says Only Illegal Accounts Affected

Amid criticism from Keralam Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday asserted that minorities are receiving greater attention under the Government of India. He accused the Congress of treating Muslims as a vote bank and clarified that only illegal FCRA accounts would be impacted by the proposed changes.

Speaking to ANI, Rijiju said, "I am the Minority Affairs Minister. Before PM Modi became the prime minister, the minorities in the country were being ignored. Congress used to treat the minorities, particularly the Muslim community, as its vote bank. The micro minorities are also being given due importance under our govt. I want to tell the Muslim community that Congress is treating their community as a vote bank, which is harmful for Muslims. Why should they become a vote bank of one party? We are for everybody. Only the illegal FCRA accounts will be affected." (ANI)