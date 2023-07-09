Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has not spoken to the media in 150 days

    Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan last addressed the media on February 9 when the Opposition staged a protest within and outside the Assembly over the new taxes included in the current year's budget.

    First Published Jul 9, 2023, 11:29 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has not convened a press conference in more than 150 days. Despite several possibilities, such as controversies, development successes, and international travel, the Chief Minister is avoiding speaking to the media. He is limiting his comments to standard news releases solely. The Chief Minister's last media appearance took place on February 9, when the Opposition was protesting within and outside the assembly over the new taxes included in the budget.

    Also read: Monson Mavunkal cheating case: Investigation drags on after arrest of KPCC chief K Sudhakaran

    Since then, there have been numerous times in Kerala where the Chief Minister has been required to provide a response. The opposition had charged corruption in the implementation of the K-phone project and the installation of cameras on the road, as well as the involvement of the CM's close relative. Despite the opposition's demands that the Chief Minister appear in front of the media, he did not show up. The reaction, however, was limited to an e-public domain. 

    The chief minister's office issued long remarks to the media detailing the government's second-year accomplishments and future objectives. When the boat disaster occurred in Tanur, the Chief Minister travelled there to explain the situation. However, on that particular day, all of his remarks focused on the tragedy. Meanwhile, the SFI was in trouble after the forgery case surfaced. Not only that, a case was filed against opposition leaders, including the president of the KPCC, K Sudhakaran. Additionally, a case was opened up against the journalist. The Chief Minister, who also serves as the Home Minister, did not go before the media to discuss the situation despite the police taking an unusual move and waiting for his answer. 

    Most recently, after returning from the US and Cuba and citing illness, the Chief Minister even cancelled the scheduled news conference to discuss the specifics of his international trip. Earlier, DYFI organised a protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that it wasn't Mann Ki Baat but rather, did he have any responses to the queries posed by journalists. The Chief Minister continues to remain silent.

