    Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan announces grand celebrations for Onam this year

    Kerala will celebrate Onam this year from August 27 to September 2. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that the state will have a grand celebration and it will attract people outside of Kerala.

    Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan announces grand celebrations for Onam this year anr
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 6, 2023, 10:06 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala will celebrate its favourite festival Onam in grandeur this year from August 27 to September 2. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that state-level programmes will be held in Thiruvananthapuram and suggested that the concerned departments organise programmes in a coordinated manner to make it a grand success. 

    According to the Chief Minister, state-level initiatives should be designed to draw participants from outside Kerala. "The organisation of the procession should involve a number of government agencies, public sector organisations, cooperatives, and local self-government entities. Departments need to create and display floats. Markets especially for Onam must be opened across the state," he said.

    CM Vijayan continued, "Vegetable markets should be set up separately. It is also necessary to organise Kudumbashree Markets. Vegetables and other food ingredients ought to be available for the lowest price possible. Horticorp should take extra care to acquire vegetable resources from farmers in Vattavada, Kanthalur, and Wayanad. Kerala should directly purchase and distribute vegetables from farms and farmer associations in neighbouring states with quality assurance."

    "The tourism department should take the initiative to provide necessary facilities and security to the tourists."

    The Chief Minister also suggested that the concerned departments should hold a separate meeting and take a decision to organize the Onam celebrations in a grand and attractive manner. Ministers PA Muhammad Riyas, KN Balagopal, GR Anil, P Prasad, J Chinchurani, Saji Cherian, VN Vasavan, MB Rajesh, V Sivankutty, Antony Raju, Ahmed Devarkovil, Chief Secretary Dr. V. Venu and concerned officials attended the meeting convened by the Chief Minister.

    Onam is a harvest festival that holds great cultural and traditional significance. Onam typically falls in the Malayalam month of Chingam (August-September) and lasts for ten days. This year Thiruvonam falls on August 29.

    Last Updated Jul 6, 2023, 10:06 AM IST
