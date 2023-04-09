Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala CM, Ministers to embark on 4-day trip to UAE

    According to government sources, they have been invited by the UAE government to take part in an investment meet and other reception events arranged by various organisations. 
     

    Kerala CM, Ministers to embark on 4-day trip to UAE anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 9, 2023, 4:18 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will leave for United Arab Emirates (UAE) on May 7 for a four-day visit. According to government sources, they have been invited by the UAE government to take part in an investment meet and other reception events arranged by various organisations. 

    CM Vijayan will be accompanied by Ministers P Rajeev and Mohammad Riyaz and officials including the Chief Secretary. The Chief Minister will also interact with the public at a reception organised by the Abu Dhabi Kerala Social Centre on May 7 at 7 pm at the National Theatre. 

    Also Read: Ghulam Nabi Azad EXPOSES Rahul Gandhi's 'foreign links' on Asianet News Dialogues

    Earlier, it was revealed that the Chief Minister and other Ministers will be heading to the United States and Saudi Arabia to participate in the Regional Conferences of the Loka Kerala Sabha. They will travel to America in June and to Saudi Arabia in September. For this, a sub-committee has been formed under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary.

    Loka Kerala Sabha (World Kerala Assembly) is an event hosted by the state government of Kerala to bring the Malayali diaspora living around the globe under one platform. It was hosted under the Department of Non-Keralite Residents.

    The Chief Minister had earlier participated in the UK-Europe regional conference in London in October last year.

    Also Read: Kerala train arson case: Terror links cannot be ruled out, says NIA

    Also Read: More details emerge on Kerala govt's support to Zonta Infratech to win Kozhikode waste-to-energy contract

    Last Updated Apr 9, 2023, 4:18 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda unhurt after his car meets with an accident collides with nilgai gcw

    Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda safe after his car meets with an accident

    Sachin Pilot revolts again announces hunger strike on April 11 against Gehlot's inaction in cases on Vasundhara Raje gcw

    Sachin Pilot revolts again, announces hunger strike against Gehlot's inaction in cases on Vasundhara Raje

    Special Teaser: Ghulam Nabi Azad exposes Rahul Gandhi foreign links on Asianet News Dialogues ANR

    Special Teaser: Ghulam Nabi Azad EXPOSES Rahul Gandhi's 'foreign links' on Asianet News Dialogues

    Kerala train arson case: 'Terrorist links cannot be ruled out', says NIA report anr

    Kerala train arson case: Terror links cannot be ruled out, says NIA

    Latest Russian onalaught in Ukraine shows why hypersonic missiles are deadly

    Russia's latest onalaught in Ukraine shows why hypersonic missiles are deadly

    Recent Stories

    Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda unhurt after his car meets with an accident collides with nilgai gcw

    Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda safe after his car meets with an accident

    football TAKE A BOW - Social media acclaims Lionel Messi for surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo in a top record-ayh

    'TAKE A BOW' - Social media acclaims Lionel Messi for surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo in a top record

    WhatsApp new feature to allow users directly share status updates on Facebook from messaging app gcw

    WhatsApp’s new feature to allow users directly share status updates on Facebook from messaging app

    IPL 2023, Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings: Would want to play a Test here - CSK Ajinkya Rahane after his Wankhede dominance against MI-ayh

    IPL 2023: 'Would want to play a Test here' - CSK's Ajinkya Rahane after his Wankhede dominance against MI

    Sachin Pilot revolts again announces hunger strike on April 11 against Gehlot's inaction in cases on Vasundhara Raje gcw

    Sachin Pilot revolts again, announces hunger strike against Gehlot's inaction in cases on Vasundhara Raje

    Recent Videos

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon