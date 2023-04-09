Kerala CM, Ministers to embark on 4-day trip to UAE

According to government sources, they have been invited by the UAE government to take part in an investment meet and other reception events arranged by various organisations.

Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will leave for United Arab Emirates (UAE) on May 7 for a four-day visit. According to government sources, they have been invited by the UAE government to take part in an investment meet and other reception events arranged by various organisations.

CM Vijayan will be accompanied by Ministers P Rajeev and Mohammad Riyaz and officials including the Chief Secretary. The Chief Minister will also interact with the public at a reception organised by the Abu Dhabi Kerala Social Centre on May 7 at 7 pm at the National Theatre.

Also Read: Ghulam Nabi Azad EXPOSES Rahul Gandhi's 'foreign links' on Asianet News Dialogues

Earlier, it was revealed that the Chief Minister and other Ministers will be heading to the United States and Saudi Arabia to participate in the Regional Conferences of the Loka Kerala Sabha. They will travel to America in June and to Saudi Arabia in September. For this, a sub-committee has been formed under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary.

Loka Kerala Sabha (World Kerala Assembly) is an event hosted by the state government of Kerala to bring the Malayali diaspora living around the globe under one platform. It was hosted under the Department of Non-Keralite Residents.

The Chief Minister had earlier participated in the UK-Europe regional conference in London in October last year.

Also Read: Kerala train arson case: Terror links cannot be ruled out, says NIA

Also Read: More details emerge on Kerala govt's support to Zonta Infratech to win Kozhikode waste-to-energy contract