    Kerala train arson case: Terror links cannot be ruled out, says NIA

    The NIA assessment also suggests further investigation is necessary because it appears that the attack was premeditated after closer inspection.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 9, 2023, 1:19 PM IST

    Kozhikode: According to the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) preliminary investigation, there is a chance that the fire of the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express train has terrorist connections. The NIA assessment also suggests further investigation is necessary because it appears that the attack was premeditated after closer inspection.

    The decision to select Kerala to attack by the accused Shahrukh Saifi is also a mystery. Officials from Kochi-Chennai drafted the report and submitted it to the Central Government. It is also indicated that the intention was to kill everyone within the bogie. The study claims that there is a mystery surrounding the choice of Elattur station as the target of the attack.

    According to reports, the accused is not cooperating with the interrogation team citing health issues. Saifi was quizzed by IG Neeraj Kumar Gupta and commissioner Rajpal Meena of the Maloor Kunnu AR camp on Saturday. 

    Shahrukh Saifi has been charged with IPC 302 (murder), following the death of three people, IPC 307 (Attempt to murder), IPC 326 A, IPC 436 and Indian Railway Property (Unlawful Possession) Act section 151.

    After pouring petrol over the passengers and setting them on fire, the attacker escaped when the train stopped. The incident happened last week. The accused was arrested within four days of the attack from a hospital in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra, following an intelligence input. He suffered injuries on his head, face, leg and hand, and was undergoing treatment. He was nabbed while trying to escape from the hospital in Ratnagiri. Saifi reached Maharashtra by train and other vehicles after committing the crime.

    The investigation team has interrogated 8 persons so far. The police are attempting to identify Shah Rukh's contacts during the past six months. His call history data has been examined and information has been gathered. Investigations are also being done into interactions on social media.

    Last Updated Apr 9, 2023, 1:19 PM IST
